Manchester City hold interest in Roma star Paulo Dybala as Pep Guardiola prepares for life after Kevin De Bruyne, it has been claimed.

De Bruyne could leave Man City on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires. The attacking midfielder has been an incredible servant to City but Etihad chiefs are reluctant to offer him a new deal due to his recent injury problems and the fact he is 33 years old.

While the Saudis would love to snare De Bruyne, he is more likely to head to the US, having held talks with San Diego FC.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Guardiola has demanded the signing of an elite No 10 if De Bruyne does leave.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, City have now added Dybala to their shortlist of possible replacements for the superb Belgium ace.

City’s interest in Dybala has been ‘sparked’ by his bargain release clause, which will reactivate in July.

The Argentina international can be signed that month for just €12million (£10m / $12.6m).

Dybala joined Roma in July 2022 following the expiry of his Juventus contract, but he wanted to remain in control of his future – hence the cut-price exit clause.

So far, no club has poached Dybala from Roma, but that could change this summer.

Guardiola supposedly views the 31-year-old as a ‘perfect’ fit for his system, having been impressed by his ‘remarkable’ displays for Roma.

Dybala is facing a ‘key’ summer for his career as he must choose whether to stay at Roma, play under Guardiola in the Premier League or head to Spain.

The report adds that the World Cup winner is also on Atletico Madrid’s ‘radar’, with Diego Simeone a long-term admirer of his ability.

Paulo Dybala concern

While Dybala is a classy operator who has won a host of trophies in his career, City fans will have one big concern about the prospective transfer.

Given Dybala is only two years younger than De Bruyne, and takes his fair share of knocks too, his signing would likely force City to enter the market for another central attacking midfielder in the not-too-distant future.

It would make more sense for City to pursue a younger No 10 who still has the majority of his career ahead of him.

The Citizens have been credited with interest in Jude Bellingham, but it is hard to see the England star leaving Real Madrid.

City swooping for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz is far more likely. TEAMtalk understands that City hold strong interest in the German and are prepared to rival Madrid for his capture.

Man City transfers: Merson criticism; claims over double deal

City signing Wirtz would likely please Paul Merson, who has criticised the club for some of their recent dealings.

Merson thinks new defender Abdukodir Khusanov ‘looks lost’ and that Guardiola is struggling without Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez.

Reports claim City are planning two signings this summer, with Madrid’s Rodrygo and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton both top targets.

City have been tipped to enter talks over an ambitious move for Rodrygo, while they are keeping tabs on Wharton’s return from injury.

