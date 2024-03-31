Man City ‘will return’ for £80m-rated Prem superstar, with Pep Guardiola to finally get his wish

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of West Ham star Lucas Paqueta and is reportedly determined to sign him this summer.

The Brazil international is one of the Hammers’ star players and has scored three goals and made six assists in 23 Premier League appearances this season.

Man City came close to signing Paqueta last summer when they agreed a deal in principle worth £80m with West Ham. That came after the midfielder had wasted no time agreeing personal terms with the Cityzens.

However, an FA investigation into Paqueta’s alleged breaches of their ultimately saw the move collapse. Man City opted to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves as an alternative to the supremely talented 26-year-old.

Guardiola’s admiration for Paqueta has never waned, though, and with the future of vital star Bernardo Silva once again in doubt, Man City are reportedly set to come forward with another offer for him this summer.

Man City want to sign two classy midfielders this summer

According to transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Cityzens ‘will return’ with a bid for Paqueta this summer.

It’s claimed that the midfielder will be ‘pushing behind the scenes at West Ham’ to complete his long-awaited switch to the Etihad.

David Moyes will reportedly not stand in Paqueta’s way should Man City come forward with another big offer for him.

“City will return and try and sign the Brazilian in this summer transfer window,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

Paqueta could provide competition for the likes of Nunes, Phil Foden, Mateo Kovacic and others at Man City and arguably has the quality to slot straight into their starting XI.

Reports suggest that West Ham will once again be looking to receive at least £80m up front for Paqueta, so it will be interesting to see if Guardiola’s side are willing to match that fee.

Paqueta may not be the only new midfielder the Cityzens bring in this summer, however.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Guardiola is also very keen on signing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, although Liverpool are also interested in him.

The experienced Germany international is out of contract in 2025 and talks over an extension are currently at a standstill, so it looks likely he’ll be on the move at the end of the season.

With that in mind, we could see Man City make two exciting additions to their midfield in the coming months.

