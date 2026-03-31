Rico Lewis is weighing up a potential move away from Manchester City this summer as he seeks regular first-team football to reignite his career, with Newcastle United one of six Premier League clubs with confirmed interest, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 21-year-old only signed a new long-term contract at the Etihad last year, underlining the club’s belief in his long-term potential.

However, his opportunities have become increasingly limited this season, with Lewis making just three Premier League starts so far.

Sources have indicated that the lack of consistent game time is becoming a growing concern for the England hopeful, who fears his international ambitions could stall if his situation does not improve.

Lewis is understood to be keen to prove himself as a versatile option, believing he can operate effectively not only at full-back, but also in midfield.

TEAMtalk understands that a number of Premier League clubs are closely monitoring developments. Newcastle and Sunderland are both keeping a particularly close eye on his situation, while Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Brighton are also among a strong list of admirers.

Lewis is highly regarded for his technical quality, intelligence and tactical flexibility, traits that make him an attractive option for sides looking to add a dynamic, modern profile to their squad.

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Man City star faces difficult decision as interest ramps up

While Man City remain strong admirers of academy graduate Lewis, sources suggest the club would not stand in his way should he decide to push for an exit in search of regular minutes.

“For me, I’ve never, ever seen myself at a different club,” Lewis said in an interview last summer. “I’ve always wanted to play for City. It’s my dream club, and like you see today, when I’m playing with the kind of players that I’m playing with, it brings out the best in me, so I’m so happy.

“Everyone wants assurance and security, but at the end of the day, it’s on me. It’s on me to perform. It’s on me to take the chances. If I take my own chances, I do it. If I don’t, then I have to work and get better.

“Last season I played more than the season before, this season I want to play more than last season, so it’s always the same goal, becoming an established player.”

However, Lewis’ playing time has actually decreased dramatically this season, prompting him to potentially opt for a new challenge next term.

With the summer window approaching, Lewis faces a pivotal decision over his immediate future – one that could shape both his club career and his hopes of breaking back into the England picture.

Latest Man City news: Brutal double exit / Bayern star wanted

Meanwhile, we have consistently reported that the future of Pep Guardiola at Man City beyond this season is in doubt, and vital midfielder Bernardo Silva could follow him out the exit door.

‘Bernardo Silva’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent times, but I’ve been told that a decision has already been made and communicated to Manchester City,’ journalist Mark Brus reports.

‘After consulting sources close to the agents industry, the clear message I’m getting is that Silva has already formally informed Man City that he’ll be leaving the club this summer when his contract expires.’ Read the full story HERE.

In other news, we revealed in an update yesterday (March 31) that Man City are admirers of Bayern Munich’s 17-year-old sensation Cassiano Kiala.

But the Bundesliga giants are fighting to keep the centre-back and are expected to tie him down to a new contract, which would scupper any summer moves.

Chelsea are also keen on Kiala.

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