Enzo Maresca is ready to let Rico Lewis leave Man City

Manchester City are prepared to allow Rico Lewis to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer if the right offer arrives, with TEAMtalk understanding Nottingham Forest are one of several Premier League sides interested.

The 21-year-old academy graduate has found himself slipping down the pecking order, and sources have confirmed Man City would not stand in his way should he decide his future lies elsewhere in search of regular first-team football.

Lewis endured a frustrating campaign last season, making just four Premier League starts during Pep Guardiola’s final season in charge.

With midfielder Matheus Nunes increasingly favoured at right-back, opportunities became scarce for one of Man City’s brightest homegrown talents.

Now, despite the arrival of Enzo Maresca as head coach, TEAMtalk understands there is little expectation inside the club that Lewis’ prospects will improve.

Sporting director Hugo Viana has already begun planning for the future, and sources say Man City are prepared to move Lewis on as part of their summer reshuffle.

That stance is reflected in the club’s activity in the transfer market.

READ NEXT – Man Utd attempting double raid on Man City for outstanding young duo in move that won’t please Maresca

Man City prioritising move for Chelsea full-back

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Chelsea full-back Malo Gusto has emerged as Man City’s preferred right-back target, with Maresca keen to reunite with a player he knows well from their time together at Stamford Bridge.

City have explored a number of alternatives, including Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento, Brentford’s Michael Kayode, Monaco’s Vanderson and Roma’s Wesley, but Gusto remains their priority.

The pursuit of another specialist right-back has only strengthened the belief that Lewis is now available.

The five-time capped England international attracted interest from several clubs last summer before committing his future by signing a new five-year contract.

However, TEAMtalk understands both player and club now recognise that a move could be the best solution.

Lewis’ omission from Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad has reinforced his desire to secure consistent first-team football ahead of the 2026 World Cup cycle.

Sources have confirmed there is already significant Premier League interest.

Nottingham Forest, who explored a move for Lewis last year, remain among his strongest admirers and continue to monitor developments closely.

Forest, of course, are set to complete a major deal with Man City for Elliot Anderson, who is moving to the Etihad for a whopping £116million – a club-record sale for the Tricky Trees and record signing for the Cityzens.

Bournemouth have also made checks on Lewis’ availability as they assess options capable of strengthening multiple positions, while Fulham are another club keeping a close eye on the situation.

Everton could also emerge as contenders for Lewis as they prioritise signing a new right-back this summer.

TEAMtalk understands several other Premier League sides have also discussed Lewis internally, with his versatility and homegrown status making him an attractive proposition.

While Man City are not actively pushing Lewis out of the door, they are prepared to facilitate a deal if a suitable proposal arrives.

READ MORE – Tottenham refusing to accept less than €50m for fan favourite as Nott’m Forest, Napoli target moves