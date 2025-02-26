Theo Hernandez’s contract talks with AC Milan are at a standstill and Manchester City are considering a summer move for the left-back, TEAMtalk understands.

Left-back is a position Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen and Hernandez has been shortlisted alongside Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso.

Hernandez‘s contract with Milan expires in 2026 and an extension is unlikely. Given his recent poor performances, the Italian giants are keen to sell him this summer.

It’s no coincidence that the Rossoneri gave Como the green light to sign Hernandez for around €50m (£41.5m, $52.5m), but the French international wasn’t interested in joining Cesc Fabregas’ team.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City are among the clubs most interested in adding Hernandez to their squad, as we reported earlier this month.

Now, their position is increasingly proving to be of concrete interest. They are still looking for a new left-back and Cambiaso is admirers, but their evaluation of Hernandez’s situation in recent weeks is making him ‘climb positions’ on the shortlist, per sources.

Our sources state that AC Milan are willing to lower their price demands further and accept a fee of around €35m (£29m, $36.7m) – a fee which Man City considers ‘absolutely fair’.

Man City could rival Real Madrid for Theo Hernandez

Hernandez, 27, has bags of experience at a high level having made 248 appearances for Milan since joining in 2019 – including 32 in the Champions League, lifting two major trophies in that time.

However, since Sergio Conceicao’s appointment as Milan manager Hernandez has fallen down the pecking order and relations with his new boss are strained.

As previously reported, Real Madrid have also shown interest in Hernandez. The Frenchman spent two years with Madrid from 2017 to 2019 and is open to a return to the Bernabeu.

Hernandez believes he still has what it takes to play for a top club like Man City or Madrid so he will certainly be one to watch in the summer.

At the moment, the only certainty is that the renewal with AC Milan seems very, very difficult as things stand: the parties are distant and to date the most likely scenario is that Hernandez leaves the Rossoneri.

Man City round-up: Newcastle duo eyed, Rafael Leao linked

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Man City are interested in signing two Newcastle stars this summer – right-back Tino Livramento and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Kyle Walker has joined AC Milan on a loan deal which is expected to become permanent this summer. According to The Telegraph, City are ramping up their search for a new right-back.

The Cityzens also admire Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain, viewing him as one of the best full-backs around, but Livramento is also on their radar.

In other news, reports claim that Man City and Man Utd are both considering moves for Milan winger Rafael Leao this summer.

However, the Manchester rivals will have to cough up a lot of cash to get a deal done with Milan.

According to Fichajes, while Milan are ready to sell Leao, the Serie A giants want €100 million (£83m / $105m) in transfer fees for the winger, who was described as “absolutely devastating” by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on CBS Sports in April 2023.

