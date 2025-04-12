Manchester City are poised to battle Paris Saint-Germain for Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, but Pep Guardiola’s side could be hampered in the race if they don’t finish the season strongly.

The Cityzens picked up a crucial three points by beating Crystal Palace 5-2 at the Etihad, which has seen them rise to fourth in the Premier League table.

A fifth-place finish will be enough to seal Champions League football this term, but the race is still tight, with Aston Villa just one point behind Man City, and Newcastle and Chelsea two points behind with games in hand.

According to L’Equipe, Man City have shown interest in signing Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche, who is likely to leave the Ligue 1 side in the summer.

The 23-year-old has notched six goals and 10 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season, capturing the attention of multiple top sides. He can play as a winger or attacking midfielder.

The report claims that PSG are ready to compete for Akliouche, and City will likely need to qualify for the Champions League to convince him to join them instead.

Akliouche is under contract with Monaco until 2028 so they are in a position to demand a sizeable fee, but the report suggests it is likely that he’ll be on the move this summer.

Man City plotting game-changing transfer window

As previously reported, Man City are expected to have a busy summer in which we could see multiple senior players leave to make space for a new generation of superstars.

Kevin de Bruyne, who played incredibly against Palace today, has already confirmed that he’ll be leaving and 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is being eyed to replace him.

Ilkay Gundogan is also out of contract this summer, so a midfield revamp may be required.

City’s new sporting director Hugo Viana has been tasked with strengthening all over the pitch. City already have some exciting, young winger options in Jeremy Doku (22), Savinho (21) and Oscar Bobb (21).

There has been some speculation about Jack Grealish, however. The England international has started only seven Premier League games this season, and Tottenham are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

Akliouche could be brought as added cover on the wing or to replace Grealish. The fact that he can play as a No. 10 could mean he’s an option to fill the void that’ll be left by De Bruyne, too, but PSG pose a threat in City’s reported pursuit.

Monaco’s manager Adi Hutter and chief executive Thiago Scuro have both publicly admitted that they expect transfer offers to be launched for Akliouche this summer.

