Manchester City have reportedly been told by a direct rival that one of their options to replace Kevin De Bruyne will cost them £100million this summer.

City were told by De Bruyne of late that he’ll be leaving at the end of the season. He’s out of contract then, and has decided not to renew his deal, in search of other opportunities.

The six-time Premier League champion showed on Saturday how big of a loss he’ll be, scoring and assisting in a 5-2 win over Crystal Palace.

City were recently reported to have identified Morgan Gibbs-White as an option to replace him – amid a 14 goal and assist season – alongside Florian Wirtz.

But Nottingham Forest have put a sizeable barrier between City and Gibbs-White, with talkSPORT reporting they have slapped a £100million price tag on the Englishman.

It’s believed the Forest man could be the ‘chosen replacement’ for City, but it’s not clear whether they’d be happy to pay such a large sum for him.

They’ve done so before, landing Jack Grealish for £100million in 2021. But that move has not panned out as anticipated, so the Citizens might be wary of a repeat.

Gibbs-White told to turn down move

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney and broadcaster Sam Matterface have questioned whether Gibbs-White should leave, with the former advising against the move.

“If I’m the agent I’m telling him to stay. Champions League football, you’re captain. At least do a year [more],” he said on talkSPORT.

Matterface added: “If you’re Morgan Gibbs-White, you know you’re going to play every week at Nottingham Forest. Is that guaranteed to be the case if you go to Manchester City?”

And while City have in recent years been a juggernaut, whereas Forest are only just coming through to the upper echelons of the top flight again, currently, they’re direct rivals, separated by two points in the Premier League – Forest third and City fourth – and facing off in the FA Cup semi-final.

There, Gibbs-White will have an opportunity to impress City again before the end of the season. Forest face the Citizens in the FA Cup on April 27, with a chance to return to the final for the first time since 1990/91.

Man City round-up: Citizens in battle for Akliouche

City will reportedly battle Paris Saint-Germain for Maghnes Akliouche, the Monaco winger with six goals and 10 assists this season, who’s said to be likely to leave the club this summer.

Elsewhere, City are said to have set their sights on Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. They’re said to be ‘seriously exploring’ the move.

It’s as the Portuguese club are reportedly looking into the signing of City’s own goalkeeper, Ederson.

Meanwhile, City are said to be ‘confident’ of tying Nico O’Reilly down to a new deal, amid interest from rivals Chelsea.

