Riyad Mahrez has said that Manchester City must capitalise if Liverpool lose ground on the Premier League leaders in the title race.

The two sides are once again going head-to-head for the top-flight crown in what has become a fierce rivalry in recent seasons. City have edged Liverpool out more often than not. However, Liverpool’s title win in 2019/20 came with a triumphant 99-point haul.

This term, Man City lead the way and currently sit three points ahead of the Reds. Liverpool have been closing a six-point gap for a while now only for City to extend it again. Indeed, both sides are showing no signs of slipping up.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Brighton away on Saturday to keep the pressure up on Pep Guardiola’s men.

City subsequently go to Crystal Palace on Monday looking to extend their lead back to six points.

Speaking to his side’s official website, Algeria international Mahrez insisted that City have problems handling the pressure at the top of the table.

“We have confidence because we know our football and we run a lot,” the 31-year-old said.

“When you win and win and win you have confidence. We are very sure about our football and very confident.

“We try to make it in place every game, every week. Sometimes if the opponent is better than us we shake hands and try again. We always try to be better and win the game.

“If there’s no Liverpool, Chelsea, United, Tottenham, Arsenal, we’ll win the league all the time.

“When there are other teams behind us or in front of us winning games, it makes us more hungry to win our matches. That’s the goal. That’s what we want. To have a better taste.”

Mahrez added that City must be ready to take advantage if Liverpool slip up.

Mahrez waiting for Liverpool loss

“We concentrate on us because that’s all we can do – other things, we cannot control,” he said.

“I am passionate about football. I love watching football and if they [Liverpool] lose, it would be a big week for us.

“Part of being a player is living with pressure – we have to have pressure and I wouldn’t be at my best without it.

“It makes you better and it makes you hungrier, so it’s good.”

Man City, Liverpool clash looking pivotal

But with both sides not looking like dropping many points, the clash between Man City and Liverpool in April at the Etihad Stadium is looking pivotal.

Indeed, that same fixture in January 2019 defined the 2018/19 title race as City won the league by a point.

Guardiola’s men won 2-1 in a thriller and, with City and Liverpool neck and neck again, the result in April could prove equally as telling.

There has been nothing between the teams so far this term, following the 2-2 draw at Anfield in October.