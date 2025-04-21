Manchester City star Rodri has decided where his future lies after learning that Real Madrid are once again on his trail, according to reports.

Rodri had an incredible 2023-24 campaign, helping Man City win the Premier League for the fourth time in a row as well as lifting the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. The dominant central midfielder also helped City reach the FA Cup final and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Rodri achieved success at international level too, playing a crucial role in Spain winning Euro 2024 and beating England in the final.

Rodri has not featured since September after tearing his ACL in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal, though he still won the Ballon d’Or ahead of Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent years.

According to Spanish source Cadena SER, Madrid president Florentino Perez has earmarked Rodri as the perfect successor for Toni Kroos.

Madrid have not been at their controlling best since Kroos retired at the end of last season, being dumped out of the Champions League by Arsenal and falling behind Barcelona in the race for the Spanish title.

Perez is desperate to solve the issue this summer and is ready to launch a big move to try and prise Rodri away from City.

But German outlet Sport Bild state that the elite star is perfectly happy at the Etihad and will not push for a move to Madrid anytime soon.

City had hoped to tie Rodri down to a new contract shortly before his injury after learning of Madrid’s strong interest.

Those renewal talks were postponed amid Rodri’s recovery, though they are expected to restart once he returns to action.

READ MORE 🌐

Liverpool best placed for Prem star signing as Man City approach goes stale immediately

Man City pursue ‘perfect replacement’ for 365-game star in move which will stun Man Utd

Rodri set to stay at Man City

A new long-term deal should end Madrid’s pursuit for good. Rodri is aiming to be back fit before the end of the season, as he wants to compete in this summer’s Club World Cup.

It was claimed in November that the Spanish giants had moved on from Rodri. While they have since renewed their efforts to land him, it seems they will be met with disappointment.

Arsenal were given a boost when it first emerged that Madrid were preparing to go back on the hunt for Rodri on Sunday, as they are both keen on Martin Zubimendi.

But there could now be a major transfer battle between Arsenal and Madrid for the Real Sociedad star.

Madrid are also huge admirers of City striker Erling Haaland, as Perez dreams of partnering him with Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe up front.

However, Haaland pledged his long-term future to City in January by penning a remarkable nine-and-a-half-year contract.

Man City transfers: Shock Liverpool claim; Barcelona star eyed

Meanwhile, one observer has suggested Liverpool could make a sensational move for a City icon.

A staggering report has claimed City are ready to ‘break the market’ by swooping for a Barcelona ace.

The transfer could cost an eye-watering €200million (£171.5m / $227.5m).

POLL: Most valuable City ace