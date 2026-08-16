Rodri to Barcelona is DONE

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Barcelona for Rodri, with the Spain international now set to leave the Etihad for the Camp Nou, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

City sources have confirmed that a deal is now in place for Rodri, with a package worth more than €75million (£64.1m) and potentially €76.5million (£65.4m) including add-ons agreed between the clubs.

It represents Barcelona’s fourth and final offer for the 30-year-old after the Catalan giants initially opened negotiations with a proposal worth €45million (£38.5m).

That was rejected before Barcelona returned with a second offer of around €60million (£51.3m), as TEAMtalk revealed earlier in the process.

A third bid worth €70million then arrived on Saturday, with talks continuing and both clubs aware that the gap was narrowing.

City had remained firm throughout the negotiations that they wanted €80million (£68.4m), and their determination was underlined when they instructed Rodri to return to England for pre-season this week rather than allowing him to travel directly to Barcelona.

That stance ultimately helped City secure terms they were prepared to accept.

Rodri has now been given permission to travel to Barcelona and complete his medical, with personal terms already agreed.

His departure also clears the way for City to complete the arrival of Lille and Morocco starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi, whose transfer is already in place for around €100million (£85.5m).

However, City insist Bouaddi is not being signed as a replacement for Rodri.

TEAMtalk understands City always intended to sign the 18-year-old regardless of whether Rodri stayed or left, meaning Pep Guardiola’s side remain in the market for another established midfielder.

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Enzo Fernandez still eyed by Man City

One player who remains firmly on their radar is Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea’s self-imposed Friday deadline for Fernandez to leave Stamford Bridge passed without an offer being submitted, but TEAMtalk understands City remain attentive to the situation.

Lines of communication remain open with both Chelsea and Fernandez’s representatives, and City continue to assess whether a move could become possible.

For now, though, the focus is on Rodri completing his move to Barcelona after City finally secured the level of compensation they had demanded throughout the summer.