Manchester City have offered Rodri to Real Madrid in exchange for Jude Bellingham, according to the Spanish media, as Los Blancos’ stance on such a swap deal is also revealed.

Madrid and Man City are two of the biggest clubs in the world and were aiming for glory this season, but both have endured difficult campaigns. While Los Blancos failed to win LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey, the Cityzens are in danger of missing out on a top-five spot in the Premier League table.

There will be changes in the playing personnel at Madrid and Man City, and it seems that last season’s Premier League champions have already decided to sacrifice one of their best players.

According to Defensa Central, Man City are ready to offer Rodri to Madrid in exchange for Jude Bellingham.

The Man City owners have made it clear that they will not sell the Spain international midfielder, but they have made ‘an exception’.

The Cityzens have told Madrid that if they are ready to include England international midfielder Bellingham in a swap deal, then they could sanction an exit for Rodri.

Rodri, who won Euro 2024 with Spain and was awarded the 2024 Ballon d’Or, has only just returned to action after spending the past eight months on the sidelines because of a serious knee injury.

The 28-year-old is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, and has won the Premier League title four times, the EFL Cup on two occasions, and the Champions League and the FA Cup once each.

The Spanish media reported in April that Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified Rodri as a successor to Toni Kroos, who retired in 2024.

Bellingham has also been linked with Man City, with manager Pep Guardiola said to have told his bosses to get a deal done for the English midfielder.

Real Madrid stance on Rodri – Bellingham swap revealed

Defensa Central has revealed Madrid’s stance on sending Bellingham in exchange for Rodri.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has claimed that Los Blancos have ‘completely ruled out’ such a deal.

Bellingham has not had the best of seasons, but he is one of the best midfielders in the world and is still only 21.

The England international won LaLiga and the Champions League last season, and the expectation is that he will return to his best under incoming Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso in the 2025/26 campaign.

Rodri is 28 and is at the peak of his powers, while Bellingham can only grow and develop in the coming years.

Moreover, Rodri spent most of this season out injured, and there is no guarantee that he will get back to his best.

