Real Madrid have decided the transfer fee they are willing to pay for Rodri, according to a Spanish report, as Manchester City’s stance on selling the midfielder is revealed.

Madrid and Man City are two of the biggest clubs in the world, but both have had disappointing campaigns. While Los Blancos failed to win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey or the Champions League, Pep Guardiola’s side needed a final-day victory over Fulham to finish in the Premier League top five.

There have already been changes at Madrid, with Xabi Alonso replacing Carlo Ancelotti as the manager and Trent Alexander-Arnold joining from Liverpool.

Another player that Madrid are keen on signing in the summer transfer window is Rodri.

Rodri is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, and, according to former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand on TNT Sports in March 2025, is “possibly the most important player for any team in the Premier League”.

Madrid have long been linked with Rodri, and Defensa Central has now brought an update on the situation.

The Spanish news outlet has revealed that Madrid are willing to pay €60million (£50.6m, $68.6m) for the 28-year-old Spain international defensive midfielder.

Los Blancos will not pay more than that because they want to see first how Rodri does on his first full season back from injury.

Rodri was on the sidelines for eight months with a knee injury before returning to action towards the end of the season.

Defensa Central has claimed that Madrid want to make sure that Rodri will be at his best next season before making a bid.

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in October 2024 after winning the Premier League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup with Man City and the Euro 2024 with Spain last summer.

The midfielder was also named in the 2024 Best FIFA World Men’s XI and is certainly worth more than the £51million that Madrid are willing to pay for him, especially when players such as Matheus Cunha are going for £62.5million (or be it because of a release clause) and Los Blancos paying Liverpool £8.4m to get Alexander-Arnold a month early.

Manchester City stance on Rodri future

According to Defensa Central, Man City do not want to sell Rodri in the summer transfer window.

Man City manager Guardiola has personally told the club’s bosses that he wants Rodri in his team for next season.

Moreover, The Mirror reported last weekend that Man City are in talks with Rodri over a new deal.

Rodri has two years left on his current contract and is on £200,000-a-week at the moment.

Man City’s plan is to bump the midfielder’s pay to £300,000-a-week and make him the second-biggest earner at the club after Erling Haaland.

The prospective new contract for Rodri, who won the Champions League with Man City in 2023, will last until 2029.

Rodri joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and has scored 26 goals and given 31 assists in 261 appearances for the Cityzens so far in his career.

