Rodri has informed those close to him that he believes the time is right to leave Manchester City, with Real Madrid now firmly established as his preferred destination, TEAMtalk understands, with the Cityzens’ stance on selling the midfielder also emerging.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have told us that the Spain international has decided he wants to embark on a new challenge following the end of Pep Guardiola’s era at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri believes he still has plenty to offer at the highest level and feels the opportunity to join Real Madrid has come at the right stage of his career.

Man City, meanwhile, have made their position clear.

We understand that Man City have reiterated to Rodri’s representatives that they do not want the situation dragging deep into the transfer window.

The club’s message is not centred around the contract offer that remains on the table, but rather around clarity over whether Rodri intends to stay or pursue a move to Madrid.

Sources say Man City want the issue resolved well before the end of August so they have sufficient time to plan if one of their most influential players departs.

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Man City ready to sell Rodri to Real Madrid

Despite Rodri being 30 years of age now, Man City are not expected to stand in his way if the right agreement can be reached.

We understand that the midfielder himself has no desire to run down his contract and leave for nothing, believing Man City deserve to receive a transfer fee if he is to move on after everything achieved during his time at the club.

Madrid’s interest has intensified in recent weeks. Sources have told us that new manager Jose Mourinho, who has been influential in discussions over the club’s recruitment plans, has strongly pushed for Rodri’s arrival and now the wider hierarchy at Estadio Bernabeu have come around to that view.

Club president Florentino Perez’s biggest reservation had centred on Rodri’s fitness following his long injury lay-off.

However, the midfielder’s performances during Spain’s World Cup campaign have convinced Madrid officials that he has returned to his very best and is once again capable of operating at the highest level.

While Madrid are now keen to complete a deal, there are clear financial limits for Los Blancos to sign Rodri, who helped Spain win the 2026 World Cup and was awarded the Golden Ball.

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Real Madrid plan regarding Rodri fee

TEAMtalk understands that Madrid have informed Rodri’s camp they will not pay more than €50million (£42.7m, $57.1m) and would ideally like to conclude an agreement for considerably less.

That valuation has already been communicated to Man City.

Sources indicate fresh talks are scheduled to take place this week as all parties attempt to establish whether a compromise can be reached.

Man City are not looking to extract an inflated fee and are prepared to be realistic over Rodri’s valuation, but they remain determined to avoid a transfer saga stretching into the closing weeks of the window.

Rodri has made his intentions clear, Madrid have established the limits of what they are willing to pay, and Man City want a definitive answer before the end of the month as they prepare for life after one of the defining midfielders of the Guardiola era.

Man City have already signed Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, and, as TEAMtalk has revealed, the Cityzens are closing in on a deal for Lille starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi, although in an ideal world, both would learn from Rodri, rather than replacing him directly.

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