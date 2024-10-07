Manchester City have been linked with Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci as a potential replacement for the injured Rodri, and the Italy international has now confirmed his awareness of the rumours.

Ricci is one of several midfielders mentioned as someone Man City could sign in January as they attempt to fill the void that will be left by Rodri’s absence for the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury.

Some outlets have even claimed that Man City have opened talks over the acquisition of Ricci, who could cost up to £33.6m (€40m/€43.9m).

And the 23-year-old has now vowed to remain grounded after becoming aware of the speculation linking him with Man City.

“I’ve learned to understand a little: as soon as you do well, lots of things come out. They’re nice, but you shouldn’t let it get to your head. I still have to improve on many things,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I look at them, friends send me articles. However, I think more about concrete things and that is the green rectangle [pitch].”

And Torino director Davide Vagnati has tipped Ricci – who has also been linked with the likes of Tottenham – to succeed wherever he goes.

“The boy was very good at believing in his work,” Vagnati, who oversaw the signing of Ricci from Empoli in 2022, explained.

“He did a lot, he grew a lot from a physical-muscular point of view, from what his technical qualities and vision of the game are, he already had them. He has improved in that, and I think he can play with any coach in any league.”

Is Ricci likely to join Man City?

Playing under Pep Guardiola is notoriously demanding with regards to how much a player has to take in tactically, but it appears there is faith that Ricci could get up to speed in his system – or it may just be a case of Vagnati trying to upsell his player.

Ricci remains under contract in Turin until only the end of next season, so could become available for a decent fee unless his employers can tie him down to better terms.

But while the 23-year-old has shown clear signs of progression, a first move to a club of Champions League calibre would be a big jump.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Man City’s shortlist includes other midfield targets such as Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) and Ederson (Atalanta).

Man City midfield exit talk escalates

While Rodri is one big enough loss for City in their midfield, there have also been reports in recent days that Kevin de Bruyne could leave in 2025.

The Belgian playmaker is out of contract at the end of the season, but City are open to renewing his deal. However, reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo wants to link up with him in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

De Bruyne would be a tough act to follow, but fortunately for City, they might have time to plan for it, since it seems more likely he would be leaving on a free at the end of the season rather than for a fee in January.

Also out of contract when this season ends is head coach Pep Guardiola, but the latest reports imply City have a plan to keep him in charge.

Would Ricci be a good replacement for Rodri?

Rodri attempted 3.0 tackles per 90 minutes in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season but Ricci made a lot less, attempting just 1.5 per 90 minutes in Serie A.

The Spain international – who stands at 6ft 3 – also contested 2.4 aerial duels per 90 minutes and Ricci – who stands at 5ft 11 – was involved in 1.7 aerial duels per 90 minutes last season.

There are similarities between the two players as Rodri averaged 0.8 interceptions and 1.2 clearances per 90 minutes, while Ricci made 1.0 interceptions and 0.9 clearances per 90.

The duo both blocked 0.7 passes per 90 minutes in their respective leagues last season.

Rodri is renowned for his incredible ability on the ball and attempted 113.1 passes per 90 minutes for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ricci doesn’t come close to that figure as he attempted just 46.6 passes per 90 minutes for Torino in 2023/24, although Torino do have a different style of play to City and last season focused more on high pressing than build up play.

City’s No.16 carries the ball forward quite a lot and attempted 2.0 dribbles per 90 minutes, while Ricci averaged 1.1 dribbles per 90 minutes.

Rodri is also more effective in the final third as he registered eight goals and nine assists in the Premier League last season, averaging a direct goal contribution every 172.7 minutes.

Ricci only got one goal and two assists in Serie A in 2023/24 and averaged a direct goal contribution every 802.3 minutes.