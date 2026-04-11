Manchester City are at risk of losing Ballon d’Or winner Rodri this summer and are reportedly pushing hard to extend his contract amid serious interest from Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old Spanish international has played a leading role in the Cityzens’ success under Pep Guardiola, but with his contract expiring in 2027, there is uncertainty surrounding the player’s future.

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an exclusive update on April 5 how Real Madrid are stepping up plans to launch a move for Rodri this summer.

We understand the LaLiga giants are ‘increasingly confident’ of signing their long-time target, with club president Florentino Perez known to be a major admirer of the midfielder.

As we reported, Rodri’s representatives have already held discussions with Man City to understand what a potential exit would look like in terms of transfer fee and structure.

Crucially, we understand that Man City have indicated they will not place significant obstacles in the player’s path should he decide to move on.

But that doesn’t mean Man City won’t try and convince Rodri to stay, and according to Football Insider, the club are still ‘hopeful’ that he will pen a contract extension and ‘snub’ a switch to the Bernabeu.

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Man City determined to keep Rodri amid Real Madrid interest

Man City are ‘continuing’ contract talks with Rodri’s camp, per the report, despite him ‘leaving the door open’ for a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

The links with Real Madrid were sent into overdrive during the international break, when Rodri said in an interview: “For me, you can’t turn down the best clubs in the world,” when referring to Los Blancos.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has expanded on the situation, telling Football Insider: ““Rodri, away on international duty with Spain, did leave the door open for a potential move to Real Madrid, saying that no player could turn down a move to the Spanish giants.

“Look, I think City are quite comfortable with the situation right now. He’s got a year to run his current contract.

“They have offered him a new deal. Talks are ongoing over trying to sort that out and tie him down to a new contract.”

Only time will tell whether Man City are able to tie Rodri down to fresh terms, but should he not put pen to paper, Real Madrid will be at the front of the queue to sign him this summer.

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