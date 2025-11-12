Real Madrid star Rodrygo is on the brink of a January departure, with Manchester City emerging as the frontrunners and Chelsea making a late push, and there’s bad news for Tottenham.

The 24-year-old, frozen out under Xabi Alonso, has started just four LaLiga games this season, scoring twice while competing with Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappe, and Endrick for minutes.

Frustrated and seeking regular football, TEAMtalk understands that Rodrygo has signalled openness to a mid-season move – despite Madrid’s preference to wait until summer.

Man City top the race. Pep Guardiola, planning for life after potential sales in January, views Rodrygo as the ideal versatile winger.

The Cityzens scouted him extensively last summer and remain ready to trigger a €60-80m (£53-£70m / $70-$93m) deal. With wages over €10m (£8.8m / $11.5m) annually within reach and the Premier League his preferred destination, the Etihad move aligns perfectly.

Chelsea, initially monitoring from afar, have kept tabs on his situation but do not want to disturb the progress of talents like Estevao.

Enzo Maresca wanted Rodrygo in the summer, but the move never transpired. Profit and Sustainability Rule (PSR) constraints mean the Blues must offload first, but the opportunity is there.

Tottenham chances of Rodrygo deal played down by sources

Bayern Munich’s early interest in Rodrygo has cooled. Once linked with a €100m (£88m / $116m) bid, the Bavarians have put their trust in Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, with Rodrygo no longer “a topic”, per sources.

Tottenham’s hopes of signing the Brazilian, meanwhile, have been firmly quashed.

Despite the board and Thomas Frank’s admiration, TEAMtalk understands that Rodrygo’s salary demands have been deemed to high by Spurs, for now at least, as they are keen to keep their wage bill low.

Sources confirm no January bid from Tottenham is forthcoming, though an €80m pursuit could resurface next summer, if he doesn’t leave Madrid before then.

The LaLiga value Rodrygo above €60 million now – down from summer’s €100 million tag – and remain open to offers.

Xabi Alonso trusts his long-term fit but won’t block a sale if the price is right. With Arsenal and Liverpool also keeping tabs the door is open for a major winter move.

As the window nears, Rodrygo’s next chapter hangs in the balance – one of Europe’s brightest talents, ready to reignite elsewhere.

And interestingly, sources say that Rodrygo is a more likely addition for Man City than his Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior, who has also been linked with a move to the Etihad.

Meanwhile, a Sky Sports journalist has reported that Man City are ‘observing Vinicius Jr from a distance’ as speculation over his Madrid future ramps up.

The journalist claims that Los Blancos have ‘set Vinicius’ asking price at €150million’ (£132m / $174m).

In other news, a shock report states that Man City are considering a swoop for Arsenal defender Ben White.

White is said to be ‘frustrated’ by his lack of minutes with Arsenal, and Guardiola’s side believe he would be a ‘good fit’ at the Etihad, it’s claimed.

