Pep Guardiola ‘willing to go to any lengths’ to sign ‘world-class’ star for Man City after Gianluigi Donnarumma agreement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is urging the club to go all out for one of Europe’s most decorated players, according to a report, as the Cityzens strike an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With Galatasaray in talks for Ederson, Man City need to sign a replacement goalkeeper before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, even though they have already secured the services of James Trafford from Burnley. Man City are also on the hunt for a new winger, with Jack Grealish leaving for Everton, James McAtee agreeing a deal with Nottingham Forest and Savinho keen on a switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man City are in talks for Donnarumma, who has already announced that he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

While the Cityzens have yet to meet PSG’s demands for the Italy international goalkeeper, Man City have agreed on personal terms with Donnarumma himself.

Man City’s top winger target between now and the end of the summer transfer window is Rodrygo, who was included among the “world-class superstars” at Real Madrid by club legend Luka Modric in September 2024, as quoted in Get Spanish Football News.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Madrid want €100million (£86.2m, €116m) for Rodrygo, a fee that Man City are willing to pay.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man City manager Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Rodrygo, with the Madrid forward being a ‘dream’ target for the Premier League giants.

Man City have also started laying the foundations for a deal for Rodrygo, with contact being made to understand about his situation and whether the three-time LaLiga and two-time Champions League winner with Madrid would be keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

According to E-Noticies, Man City manager Guardiola is determined to get a deal done for Rodrygo.

Guardiola is ready to offload Savinho to Tottenham and bring in his Brazilian compatriot, Rodrygo, as his replacement.

The Man City manager is said to be ‘willing to go to any lengths’ for Rodrygo and ‘has made it clear to Manchester City’s board that, if it were up to him, he would take him for €100million’.

Real Madrid identify Rodrigo Mora as Rodrygo replacement – report

With there being concrete chances that Rodrygo could leave before the summer transfer window closes, Madrid have started to look at potential replacements.

Two separate Spanish sources have reported that Madrid have taken a shine to FC Porto star Rodrigo Mora.

While Mora’s natural position is in attacking midfield, the 18-year-old has done well at right-wing whenever he has been deployed in that role, which has impressed Madrid, according to Fichajes.

Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is personally keen on Mora, with the teenager not only being able to play out wide but also an option to operate in attacking midfield.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric website, has also noted Madrid’s interest in Mora.

However, in this context, one must also note that Alonso has the option to use Franco Mastantuono as a right-winger.

Mastantuono is only 18 and has only just arrived from River Plate. The Argentina international is a natural right-winger, so he could slot in for Rodrygo.

Man City attack with Rodrygo

By Samuel Bannister

Rodrygo would be an expensive and eye-catching addition to City’s attack, even if it was at the expense of losing Savinho.

To get six seasons of action for Real Madrid under your belt, you have to be of a good standard. For Rodrygo, gametime at the Bernabeu has been a mix of starts and substitute appearances.

Joining City would give him a big platform to start regularly – although Pep Guardiola does like to keep his players on their toes with rotation – while also still competing for the biggest trophies.

It would also, theoretically, give him more chance of playing on the left wing, where he would be able to cut onto his right foot.

Jeremy Doku is the only right-footed winger City have in their squad, unless Omar Marmoush plays out wide.

There could yet be space for Rodrygo to play in a similar right-wing role for City that he does for Madrid, since Guardiola’s options on that side – now including new signing Rayan Cherki – are more technical attacking midfielders than explosive wide players.

But the early expectation is that Rodrygo would get to nail down the left-wing spot at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola would have options to shuffle around, though, and he’s certainly made the most of those kind of luxuries before.