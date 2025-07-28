Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is back on the trail of a Real Madrid star he wanted to sign last summer, according to a report in Spain, with the Premier League giants learning the transfer fee that Los Blancos want for him.

Madrid and Man City are two of the biggest clubs in Europe, and both are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign. While Madrid lost their LaLiga and Champions League crowns, Man City needed a last-day win to finish in the Premier League top five and suffered a defeat to Crystal Palace in the final of the FA Cup.

Both Madrid and Man City have been active in the summer transfer window, as Xabi Alonso and Pep Guardiola aim to win major trophies with Los Blancos and the Cityzens, respectively.

While Madrid have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono so far this summer, Man City have secured the services of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Sverre Nypan and Marcus Bettinelli.

According to E-Noticies, Man City are also planning to raid Madrid for Rodrygo, with Los Blancos ready to sell the Brazil international forward.

The Spanish news outlet has reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez will sell Rodrygo for €100million (£87m, $116.4m).

Rodrygo is reported to be Man City manager Guardiola’s ‘big obsession’ to strengthen his attack.

Signing the three-time LaLiga and two-time Champions League winner would be ‘fulfilling a dream’ for Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The report has noted that although there are ‘no formal negotiations’ at the moment, there have been ‘contacts’ for Rodrygo.

ESPN reported in May 2025 that Man City have been ‘discussed as a possible destination by people close’ to Rodrygo.

However, Man City are not the only Premier League club that are interested in a summer deal for the Brazilian superstar.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool have Rodrygo on their radar as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, who is set to join Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham are also reported to be keen on Rodrygo, with chairman Daniel Levy ready to back new manager Thomas Frank for the 24-year-old.

Man City wanted to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid in 2024

This is not the first time that Man City have shown active interest in Rodrygo, with the Premier League giants having held talks with the Brazilian at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Journalist Jorge C. Picon reported in December 2024 that Rodrygo rejected ‘a very tempting offer’ from Man City in the summer of 2024.

Rodrygo was always keen on being successful at Madrid, and despite his ‘personal problems’ and often being overshadowed by Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham in the 2023-24 campaign, he wanted to continue playing for Los Blancos, according to the Spanish reporter.

The Brazilian played a starring role for Los Blancos that season, as Madrid won LaLiga and the Champions League.

However, with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer, Rodrygo could manage just 22 LaLiga starts and could not feature much on his preferred left-hand side of the attack in the 2024/25 campaign

The noises coming from Madrid suggest that Rodrygo could be tempted out of the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

