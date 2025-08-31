What must happen for Rodrygo to join Manchester City has been revealed

An insider has suggested that Manchester City could only land Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo for a “huge fee” and would need to sell one of their forwards to make it happen.

City did most of their business prior to the Club World Cup. Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders were all added to their squad for the tournament after being signed.

Also coming through the door at the Etihad have been Marcus Bettinelli, James Trafford and Sverre Nypan. The signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma is still ongoing, while Rodrygo has been firmly in City’s sights all summer.

It’s always been known it would take a large financial effort to land the winger, but that he was benched for the LaLiga opener suggested Real may be open to his transfer.

Having played the last two games, though only one from the start, insider Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider that the deal has little chance, and two things would have to happen for it to go through.

“The Rodrygo deal looks very difficult to do,” O’Rourke said.

“He was back in the Madrid starting lineup against Oviedo and I think the player, he’s happy at Madrid as long as he’s getting minutes. And Madrid, if they were to sell him, they’ll be looking at huge fee for a signature as well.

“So late in the window, I would say it’s highly unlikely that Man City will push to try and get a deal done for Rodrygo. Especially with City looking like they’re keeping hold of Savinho.

“I think the only way the Rodrygo move would only ever happen is if Savinho was sold. They would then use that money to go and sign his replacement in the Real Madrid man.”

Tottenham could land Savinho

Tottenham are the club with the best chance of landing Savinho, as TEAMtalk is aware the Brazilian winger wants to move to the north London club.

However, City are unlikely to sell him there, as they don’t want to lose the forward.

They are in something of a chicken and egg situation, as they’d not be able to land Rodrygo without first selling Savinho, but they don’t want to sell him without fully knowing if the Real man would join.

City’s stance on the potential exit of Savinho has remained that they don’t want to sell throughout the window.

As a result, the player himself fears the move is not going to go through, and TEAMtalk is aware Spurs are now exploring a move for Ademola Lookman as a serious alternative to the City winger.

Man City round-up: Donnarumma demands too high

City remain in talks over the signing of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Donnarumma, but they are not prepared to pay the eye-watering £500,000 per week that he wants.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are not willing to sell Trent Alexander-Arnold and have full faith in him amid reports that City are eyeing him for a stunning Premier League return.

There’s said to be a belief at Real that competition between the former Liverpool man and fellow right-back Dani Carvajal will be good for the pair.

And, amid reports that Tottenham have made an approach for City defender Manuel Akanji, the Swiss international is said to be tempted by a move to north London.

