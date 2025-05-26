Rodrygo has held talks with Xabi Alonso over leaving Real Madrid for Manchester City, according to the Spanish media, as the Brazilian star’s financial demands for a potential exit come to light.

Madrid and Man City are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both have endured disappointing campaigns. While Pep Guardiola’s side needed a 2-0 win against Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season to qualify for the Champions League, Madrid failed to win LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey in the 2024/25 campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti has departed Madrid to take over as the Brazil boss, with Xabi Alonso stepping down as the Bayer Leverkusen head coach to replace the legendary Italian manager at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There are likely to be changes in the Madrid squad, and one of the players who could leave this summer is Rodrygo.

Defensa Central reported on May 6 that Man City are keen on Rodrygo and are planning an initial offer for the Brazil international forward.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also reported to be interested in securing the services of the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The same Spanish news outlet has now revealed what Rodrygo has told Alonso about a potential move to Man City.

According to Defensa Central, the two-time Champions League winner with Madrid has not asked to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report has claimed this message from Alonso to his Madrid bosses after the conversation: ‘I don’t see him wanting to go to City, at least that’s not what he’s told me’.

Defensa Central, though, has added that should Alonso’s playing style at Madrid force Rodrygo to be left out of the starting line-up, then he will look to part ways in the summer.

Rodrygo’s financial demands if he leaves Real Madrid

While Rodrygo, who has won LaLiga three times with Madrid, has not explicitly told his club that he wants to leave, there is work going on behind the scenes regarding a potential exit.

Arsenal are keen on a summer deal for the Brazilian, but the north London club are facing an issue in meeting his wage demands.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed on X last week: “A move involving Rodrygo and Arsenal is proving to be very complicated.

“There have been new talks in recent hours. The biggest issue is his wage demands, reportedly around €10 million net per year. Arsenal are not prepared to go that far.

“Rodrygo is willing to leave Real Madrid if the right offer comes in.”

If one factors in the UK’s highest rate of income tax of 45 per cent, €10m net per annum roughly equates to a gross weekly wage of £300,000.

It will be interesting to see if Man City would be willing to offer Rodrygo £300,000 per week, if the forward does eventually decide to leave Madrid.

