Manchester City are ‘confident’ of extending Nico O’Reilly’s contract after taking the next step in negotiations, reports Fabrizio Romano.

In recent years, City have developed a reputation for producing outstanding academy talents, such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Jadon Sancho, among others.

Another one who could be traversing a similar path is Nico O’Reilly. The 20-year-old has only made 12 appearances for the Citizens this season but Pep Guardiola is clearly a big fan of the youngster.

The City manager called his impact off the bench in their FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth last month as “outstanding” after he bagged two assists.

Now, Romano claims City are progressing in talks over a new deal for the utility player. He adds there is an assuredness that they can extend his stay at the Etihad but they are in no rush over the matter.

O’Reilly, whose current deal runs until 2028, was the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea at the end of the January transfer window but City rebuffed their approach and now they want to keep him for a long time.

Guardiola “really pleased” with O’Reilly

The 6ft 4in player may be a managerial dream due to the sheer number of positions he can play. For City’s first-team this season, O’Reilly has featured at centre-back, in central midfield, and as a attacking midfielder.

He has also played up front and, most prominently, as a left-back. He has bagged three goals and two assists for Guardiola’s team in the FA Cup this season – all of which came as a defender. But according to his manager, he is predominantly a central midfielder.

Ahead of City’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, he said: “He’s box-to-box so he has to be side to side. It’s the same power. He’s been performing really well and we’re really pleased.”

After his Bournemouth impact, the ex-Barcelona boss exclaimed: “Nico scored two goals against Plymouth and the impact today was outstanding,” before quipping, “He’s going to play in [the FA Cup] semi-final for sure!”

And after beating Plymouth Argyle in the same competition, he added: “He’s not typical of the academy players because all the academy players are so small and skilful but he has a big big presence.

“Normally, he is an attacking midfielder, a No 10 who arrives in the box really well but, for the problems we have, he adapted really well as a full-back. I think can play as a holding midfielder and he’s a threat at set pieces, where he can help us. We are not a tall team and so he helps us.”

O’Reilly may be one to look out for in the not so distant future.

