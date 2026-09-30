Man City FFP: Roy Keane utterly destroys club and top stars with the most brutal message of all

Roy Keane has had his say on Man City

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has said he would ‘throw his medals in the bin’ if he were a Manchester City player, after the club were found guilty of all charges related to breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

The Premier League confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Man City had been found guilty of breaking its rules over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

Man City are said to have created “sham” contracts with commercial partners to artificially inflate the club’s revenues and reduce its costs by more than £900 million during the affected period, to appear to comply with financial rules.

The Cityzens continue to deny any wrongdoing and have until Friday (October 2) to appeal the verdict. We still await the sanction that could be imposed. Fines, transfer bans, points deductions and expulsion from the Premier League are all on the table.

Keane has said the trophies Man City won during that period are now worthless because of the ‘cheating’ that took place.

“If I was a player, I’d be 100% sticking those medals in the bin. Of course you would, it’s cheating,” Keane said on ITV Sport, before England played the Czech Republic.

“They won it on the pitch because cheating was going on. They knew [the alleged cheating] would hurt a lot of people, but they’ve still done it.”

READ NEXT – ‘Relentless’ Man City come out swinging after official FFP verdict as Premier League accused of ‘clear material errors’

Wayne Rooney: ‘Put Man City in the lowest league’

Keane’s former Man Utd teammate, Wayne Rooney, has also had his say.

By contrast, he does not believe it would be right to strip titles from Man City players retrospectively.

However, Rooney believes that Man City must be relegated – and not just to the Championship.

“I do think we’re going to see City getting relegated,” Rooney said. “However that happens I don’t know but I think we’re going to see them get relegated.

“I’d put them in the lowest league they can go in and then put restrictions on them in terms of how much money they can spend for the next three or four seasons.

“If you’re just putting them in the Championship, and I get that’s a massive punishment, they’re going to come back up. Where, I feel if they have got restrictions… League Two, whatever… that could be very difficult for them.

“For instance, if they got a 20-point deduction for the next three years then players won’t want to stay there. If it’s Championship for a season, you could talk players round.

“I’d go as big as I can really.”

READ MORE – Tottenham to earn MILLIONS from Man City compensation claim as finance expert reveals eye-opening figure