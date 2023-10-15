Ruthless Guardiola judgement of big Chelsea signing prompts Man City to treble winger’s wages

Manchester City are ready to tie Oscar Bobb down to a new contract, with a report revealing how Pep Guardiola’s view of the player led to a big transfer decision in the summer.

Bobb has broken into the Man City first team this season, earning the first five appearances of his senior career. He is slowly starting to justify Man City’s decision to keep him this summer, despite there being interest from elsewhere.

According to the Daily Star, Man City are going to give Bobb a new contract to reflect his recent rise. As things stand, he is on a deal until 2026, but the Premier League champions want to extend his commitment until 2029.

Furthermore, they are preparing to increase his salary from £12,000 per week to £36,000 per week.

The report also claims Guardiola believes Bobb has even higher potential than Cole Palmer, which is why they sold their academy graduate to Chelsea this summer in a move that surprised some.

Palmer has played six times so far for Chelsea, scoring one goal and adding two assists. For City, he scored six goals and set up two more for his teammates during his 41 appearances.

The challenge for Bobb is now to fill the void and express his own potential. Still only 20 years old, he was given his first cap for the senior Norway national team on Thursday in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus.

Breaking into the Man City first team is no easy task, but according to the Daily Star, there is a belief that Bobb can achieve it without needing to go out on loan anywhere. Therefore, he will not be available for a temporary change in the January transfer window.

Bobb beginning to meet Man City potential

Recently, Bobb earned his first start in a Carabao Cup match against Newcastle United. All of his other appearances so far for Man City have come from the bench.

After the end of last season, he was named the player of the year for Man City’s Elite Development Squad for a second consecutive campaign.

During his time at under-21 level with Man City, he contributed to 40 goals from 60 appearances, highlighting the potential that he is now starting to fulfil.

He has been in Man City’s setup since 2019 and the treble winners want to continue to benefit from his development, which is why offering him a new contract has become one of their main focuses off the pitch.

