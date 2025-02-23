There has been an update on Kevin De Bruyne's future

Kevin De Bruyne ‘will leave’ Manchester City at the end of the season and is poised to join San Diego FC in Major League Soccer, according to a report.

De Bruyne has established himself as one of the best midfielders the Premier League has ever seen since joining Man City in August 2015. De Bruyne has registered a remarkable 105 goals and 173 assists in 408 games for City, helping them win a host of trophies including the Champions League, six Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

The Belgium captain remains an elite player on his day, though he is now 33 years old and is starting to struggle with injuries.

Pep Guardiola has rotated De Bruyne more often this season due to concerns over his fitness.

City are set for a major overhaul this summer as they look to move on players who cannot keep up with their hectic schedule.

De Bruyne is a prime candidate to leave, despite all he has done for City, as his contract expires on June 30.

As per an update from TBR Football, the playmaker is ‘close to finalising’ a move to San Diego.

The new MLS outfit are ‘confident’ about signing De Bruyne as talks between the two parties are ‘progressing’.

The report states that De Bruyne ‘will be leaving’ the Etihad this summer as his contract will not be extended.

Saudi Pro League chiefs have pushed hard to make the attacking midfielder their latest big-name signing, but he is ready to snub their advances as he would rather move to the United States.

San Diego have left one Designated Player slot free in order to make De Bruyne their talisman.

Man City prepare for life without Kevin De Bruyne

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk in December that San Diego were leading the race for De Bruyne. The Saudis were ‘fearful’ at that stage that they would miss out on him to an MLS side, and that looks set to happen.

In terms of potential replacements for De Bruyne, Guardiola has asked City to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Although, it will be a tough deal to complete as Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all want Wirtz, too.

Kyle Walker has already left City – on an initial loan deal to AC Milan – and De Bruyne is poised to follow him out of the exit door.

It has been suggested that as many as eight senior stars could depart City this summer as Guardiola plans a staggering rebuild.

Man City news: Guardiola stance; Guimaraes update

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that City will not stand in Guardiola’s way if he opts to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Guardiola’s contract runs until June 2027 but he has been put under severe pressure this season amid City’s struggles.

City will need midfield reinforcements if top stars such as De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic leave.

TEAMtalk understands City target Bruno Guimaraes has a verbal pact with Newcastle United which could allow him to leave for £85m this summer.

