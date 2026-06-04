Man City could turn to Sandro Tonali if they miss out on Elliot Anderson

Manchester City are pushing hard to make Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson their latest statement signing, but could turn to Arsenal and Manchester United target Sandro Tonali if they miss out.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier today that Man City remain in ‘active talks’ to sign Anderson, and are preparing a ‘massive’ second bid after seeing an initial offer rejected by Forest.

There is still confidence that Anderson will complete a move to the Etihad, with the player keen to join before the start of his World Cup campaign with England.

However, with Forest holding out for over £100million, the Cityzens are still looking at alternatives and Newcastle star Tonali has long been on their radar.

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tonali is a ‘strong’ plan B ‘option’ to Anderson for Man City. But he says Arsenal are also keen on the Italian international, and we understand Man Utd are too.

“Manchester City remain in talks for Elliot Anderson after first bid rejected, but Forest want more than £100m,” Romano posted on X.

“Understand Sandro Tonali is emerging as a strong option for Man City if the Anderson deal can’t get done. Arsenal are also keen on Tonali.”

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Man City remain determined to complete Anderson deal

Man Utd have kicked off the transfer window in positive fashion by agreeing a deal for Atalanta star Ederson, but as we have consistently reported, they want to bring in at least two new midfielders this summer.

Tonali is understood to be admired by Michael Carrick, and INEOS have been keeping close tabs on his situation.

As for Arsenal, they are open to adding a new midfielder to their ranks after a triumphant Premier League campaign, and Tonali is on their shortlist.

However, Tonali is also on Man City’s radar. Newcastle want to keep Tonali, but sources indicate that a £75million bid could test their resolve.

The one sticking point for both Manchester sides, however, is that Tonali’s preference, if he were to leave Newcastle, would be to return to Serie A.

Our understanding is that while Man City admire Tonali, they are still going full throttle in their attempts to sign Anderson from Forest.

With a second formal offer now imminent, the race is on for Man City to complete a deal before the World Cup.

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