Manchester City have informed Savinho he can leave the club this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the Premier League champions have instead decided to prioritise tying Jeremy Doku down to a new long-term contract following his outstanding finish to the campaign.

Brazilian winger Savinho only signed an improved deal last summer after attracting strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who explored a potential move as part of their attacking rebuild.

Savinho remains contracted at the Etihad until 2031, but sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man City are open to his departure as part of wider plans being shaped behind the scenes by sporting director Hugo Viana.

TEAMtalk understands Man City no longer view the 22-year-old as a central long-term figure within the club’s attacking structure and have now communicated that stance directly to the player and his representatives.

That decision has immediately alerted several clubs across Europe, and TEAMtalk can reveal Tottenham are once again among the sides showing strong interest.

Sources close to the situation indicate Spurs remain huge admirers of Savinho’s profile, and the player himself is also understood to be very open to the idea of a move to north London.

Tottenham believe the Brazilian’s directness, creativity and ability to operate across multiple attacking positions would fit well within their evolving squad plans ahead of next season.

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Man City choose Doku over Savinho

Savinho arrived at Man City amid huge excitement after impressing during his development spell within the City Football Group structure and was widely viewed as one of Brazil’s brightest young attacking talents.

However, competition for attacking places at the Etihad has remained fierce and Man City’s hierarchy have now made a significant strategic choice regarding which wide player they want to build around moving forward.

TEAMtalk understands that choice is Jeremy Doku.

The Belgian international’s future had carried some uncertainty earlier in the season after an inconsistent spell, but his form during the final months of the campaign dramatically altered internal thinking at the club.

Doku’s explosive performances and growing influence convinced Man City’s hierarchy that he should remain a core long-term figure under the club’s next phase.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man City have already informed Doku’s camp they want to secure a new contract before the beginning of next season.

The 23-year-old is understood to be fully prepared to commit his future to the club and follow the example set by key attacking stars such as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden by signing a long-term extension.

TEAMtalk understands Hugo Viana has played a major role in shaping the club’s current attacking strategy and believes Doku’s ceiling remains extremely high within the system Man City are building for the coming years.

As a result, Savinho now finds himself available despite only recently extending his stay.

For Tottenham and several other interested clubs, that development is viewed as a major market opportunity.

And with Savinho open to a fresh challenge and Man City willing to sanction his departure, TEAMtalk understands the situation is expected to develop rapidly in the coming weeks.

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