Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Atletico Mineiro talent Savio (also known as Savinho), according to one reporter.

Savio has been linked with Manchester City in recent weeks and things have progressed quickly. Although Arsenal appeared to be the first Premier League club to register interest, it is the current champions who have instead won the race.

According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, the agreement for Savio to become a Man City player has been “completed”.

Although the paperwork must still be signed, Romano believes this is as good as a “done deal”.

The journalist claims the transfer will cost City an initial €6.5m (just under £5.5m). The fee could be topped up with add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Interestingly, Romano writes that Savio will join the “City Group”, rather than Man City specifically. In theory, they could develop the youngster at one of their sister clubs first.

Turning 18 years old next month, Savio is clearly one for the future. But he has already been building up some experience in Brazil.

The winger has amassed 23 appearances for Atletico Mineiro so far. He is yet to contribute a goal or an assist, but there are high hopes for what he can achieve in the future as he develops.

His future should now be under City’s control. Whether he can go on to emulate some of the other South American talent to have represented the club, only time will tell.

Man City strike early for Savio to kick off big summer

It could be an exciting summer for transfers at the Etihad Stadium. Although City have every chance of retaining their Premier League title, they could look to strengthen their squad.

Pep Guardiola knows they need a centre-forward. In that regard, they have been linked with a high-profile move for Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland.

Elsewhere, City have been tipped to bolster their midfield ranks by pursuing Leicester ace Youri Tielemans.

According to Foot Mercato, the Belgian star – who is out of contract in 2023 – is of interest to Guardiola’s side and Real Madrid.

The latter would be his dream destination but a move to Manchester would keep him in the Premier League.

With money to spend, City will always be a major player in the transfer market. Their plans should become clearer as the summer approaches. For now, they have taken the first step with Savio.

