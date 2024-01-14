Scout who discovered Erling Haaland reveals the sole reason that will stop striker leaving Man City

The scout who discovered Erling Haaland has revealed the main reason that will stop the prolific frontman from quitting Manchester City any time soon.

The Norway hotshot is once again being tipped to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, a transfer rumour that refuses to go away despite Pep Guardiola’s best efforts to dismiss it in the past.

Indeed, a recent report detailed Jude Bellingham’s plans to try and get Haaland to try and join him at The Bernabeu.

Haaland has made a huge impact in Manchester following his £52million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

He has scored 71 goals in 75 games for City across all competitions and was critical to their treble-winning sucess last season.

The forward is currently under contract until at least 2027 after signing a five-year deal in 2022, although there are plenty of reports that a release clause is included in that deal.

However, former Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton scout Bryan King, who discovered Haaland, has offered an update on the former Dortmund man.

King first spotted the 23-year-old when he scored a hat-trick at Under-15 level and is close to the player’s family including his father Alfe Inge. And is completely convinced that the player has a clear plan regarding his future.

DON’T MISS: January frenzy: When the winter window will explode and why as Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle stances revealed

Haaland future tied in with Guardiola

Speaking to Football Insider, King, who oversaw two trials for the Norwegian at Everton when he was the club’s Scandinavian scout, has explained the massive role Pep Guardiola will have in Haaland’s future.

He said: “He will be at Man City certainly as long as the manager is there.

“Let’s be honest, where in the world is there a better manager than Guardiola?

“It helps that they’re winning stuff – they won five trophies last year in what was Haaland’s first season there.

“He walked away with City as European champions, Premier League champions, Super Cup winners, League Cup winners and FA Cup winners.

“Erling is a very smart boy and so is his dad – his dad has been through the professional mill.

“I’ve known him a long time and I’m pleased for the family.

“He isn’t going to get a better manager than what he has with Guardiola and I think the way Pep has handled him has been excellent.”

Haaland is currently on the sidelines with a foot injury and is not expected to back until the end of January.

Having earned a comeback win at Newcastle on Saturday, City are not back in action now until January 26 when they head to Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round.

READ MORE: Liverpool told to ‘look over their shoulders’ with ‘jewel in Man City crown’ spearheading ‘formidable’ title pursuit