Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland remains a top target for Real Madrid, and new reports suggest that he has ‘clauses’ in his contract that could tee up a future move.

The 25-year-old he made history again last night, as by scoring against his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, he became the first player to score in five consecutive Champions League games for three different teams.

The goal takes his tally for this season to an incredible 18 goals in 14 games across all competitions, and he has shown no signs of letting up.

There is probably no club in the world that wouldn’t like to sign Haaland, but Real Madrid and Barcelona always seem to be in the conversation when new speculation arises.

And according to journalist Graeme Bailey, reporting for TBR Football, there are ‘clauses’ in his Man City contract that could tee up an Etihad exit in the future.

“City sources originally said that with the new nine-year deal running to 2034, his previous clauses had been removed. But sources close to the deal – and at Barca and Real – think there are still some clauses in there. And let’s not forget every major deal Haaland has signed has had clauses,” Bailey reports.

“… We’re not expecting Haaland to leave in the next 18 months. Barcelona have accepted that he’s likely to be at City beyond 2026. He is still their long-term dream target, but right now, he’s fully focused on the season… So, for now, nothing’s imminent, but in 18 months’ time, it could become a real talking point… And yes, my sources confirm there are clauses in his contract that could play a part in his future down the line.”

READ MORE 🤑 The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Real Madrid in pole position to sign Erling Haaland

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones reported on November 1 that Real Madrid do view Haaland as a genuine target for the future.

What could fund a mega-money move for the striker could be the sale of Vinicius Junior, who remains a top target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, amid rumours of a fall-out with Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso

Therefore, our information tallies somewhat with Bailey’s: nothing is imminent, but Haaland could end up at the Bernabeu in the future.

“Haaland is a genuine target for Madrid, but it’s a long-term plan and not something they would expect to pull off at the end of this season”, Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“In 2027, there might be more chance Haaland could start to consider a new club. But at the moment he just seems content at Man City and I have been told he is desperate for more success as it would feel even sweeter now, after they have had a bumpy patch.

“He wants to keep City at the top and he wants to do well with [Pep] Guardiola. He also is very happy in Manchester for now.

“I have always expected he would go on to join Madrid as he just seems made for a stage like the Bernabeu. I know Barcelona have been mentioned a bit but I don’t think they can afford him.

“I would just be cautious around the Vinicius-Haaland storylines that might start to open up. People around City seem absolutely convinced Haaland is going nowhere else any time soon.”

Latest Man City news: Top right-back target / Sale approved

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Man City remain interested in Sporting CP star Ivan Fresneda, with Pep Guardiola keen to add a new right-back to his squad.

The 21-year-old, who is also reported to be on the radars of the likes of Chelsea and West Ham, has made 13 outings for the Portuguese outfit so far this term and is a pivotal member of Rui Borges’s side.

In other news, we understand that the Cityzens are willing to sell defender Nathan Ake for around £25m in January.

Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham are all interested in the Dutch international.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.