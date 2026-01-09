Manchester City will look to adopt another smart approach in the transfer market if they are to convince Marc Guehi to join the club this month, though competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and other top sides remains strong.

It has emerged that Man City secured an improved deal for Antoine Semenyo outside of his release clause by allowing the player to remain at Bournemouth for additional matches.

Sources suggest a similar strategy may now be required to satisfy both Crystal Palace and Guehi in order to bring a transfer to fruition during this window. Unlike with Semenyo, though, Guehi has no release clause.

From Guehi’s perspective, the preferred plan has been to wait until the summer and move as a free agent rather than make the step to a bigger club midway through the season.

However, Man City face an urgent need in central defence following injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias. As a result, attention has shifted firmly towards a potential move for Guehi, with the Semenyo deal now wrapped up.

It is understood that a fee of around £35million would be seen as the guide price to persuade Crystal Palace to sell this month, though this has not been viewed as the primary stumbling block – even if the Cityzens do attempt to negotiate.

But Man City’s greatest challenge lies in convincing the player to move now, rather than at the end of the campaign.

Guehi faces big dilemma as Man City eye January deal

Guehi stands to secure a significant payday by waiting and leaving as a free agent, and Man City are likely to explore ways to meet his own financial expectations in order to tempt him into making an immediate move rather than delaying until the summer.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal remain potential destinations should Guehi opt to wait.

Nevertheless, Man City may be prepared to make a substantial financial commitment directly to Guehi, that could sway his decision and prompt serious consideration of a January transfer.

The 25-year-old England international has remained professional throughout the speculation surrounding his future, ever since Liverpool came close to signing him last summer.

Guehi has started all but one of Palace’s Premier League games this season, missing a match through injury.

He has helped the Eagles to keep seven clean sheets in the league and also notched two goals, underlining his importance to the team.

