Man City plot ‘sensational late-January deal’ for top star who’s won 21 trophies

Manchester City are ‘exploring’ a move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich before the February 3 transfer deadline, it has been claimed.

Kimmich has entered the final six months of his contract with Bayern. The Bundesliga giants remain eager to tie Kimmich down to fresh terms, but an agreement has yet to be reached and this has put rival clubs on alert.

Man City and Barcelona are the main sides keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation.

Kimmich is facing a big decision as he could either pen a new contract at the Allianz Arena to further cement his status as a key player in Bayern’s recent history, or test himself out abroad for the very first time.

As per Football Insider, Man City are planning a ‘sensational late-January deal’ to bring Kimmich to the Premier League.

Man City are ‘exploring’ the possibility of capturing the versatile star for a discounted price this month.

Kimmich is ‘taking his time’ to weigh up his future, and if he makes clear his desire to leave, then Bayern will be forced to enter negotiations over a cut-price deal.

The Germany international has previously been valued at more than £50million, though Bayern will not be able to command such a big fee due to the contract saga.

DON’T MISS: Man City to ramp up move for Italy star after Guardiola endorses transfer

Liverpool, Real Madrid not in Kimmich race

This update comes after it emerged on Wednesday that City hold ‘concrete interest’ in Kimmich.

Pep Guardiola is keen to reunite with the player – who has won 21 trophies in his career including eight Bundesliga titles – after the pair worked together at Bayern.

Liverpool have also been linked with Kimmich. However, Florian Plettenberg states that the Reds are not ‘active’ in the transfer chase as they are looking at different midfielders.

On Friday, Real Madrid sources also cooled speculation that Kimmich might head to the Bernabeu.

The 29-year-old has not played in the Premier League before, but all signs suggest he would be a brilliant signing for City.

Kimmich can shine as either a defensive midfielder or right-back. These are crucial positions for City to strengthen after Rodri’s ACL injury and Kyle Walker’s switch to AC Milan.

Man City transfers: Second midfielder in sights; Walker exit message

Kimmich is not the only midfielder City are interested in. They have also made an approach to re-sign Douglas Luiz on loan from Juventus.

But these advances have been swiftly ‘rejected’ by Juve as they want to either sell Luiz this month or loan him out with an obligation for City to buy.

The Brazilian only joined Juve from Aston Villa last summer but has failed to live up to expectations in Turin.

Walker is now playing in Italy after joining Milan on an initial loan that includes a buy option this summer.

The full-back described City as ‘family for life’ and thanked Guardiola for helping ‘shape me into the player I am today’.

Walker also wished City ‘constant success going forward’.

QUIZ – think you know Pep Guardiola?