Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero could take part in the Qatar World Cup despite his retirement after revealing he has held talks over a new role.

Aguero had five successful years at Atletico Madrid before joining City for £35million back in July 2011. He went on to become a legend at the Etihad, registering 260 goals in 390 matches.

His stunning form helped the Citizens to win a host of trophies, including five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six league cups.

The Argentine is fourth on the list of Premier League all-time top scorers with 184 strikes, and he is the top scoring overseas player in the competition’s history.

Aguero’s most famous goal in a City shirt came at the end of the 2011-12 season, when he bagged a stoppage-time winner against QPR to hand the club their first league title in 44 years.

Aguero left for Barcelona in the summer following the expiry of his City contract. He would only make five appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring one goal, before having to retire due to a heart condition.

The striker’s dream had been to represent Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, only for it to be snatched from his grasp.

Sergio Aguero eyes World Cup role

However, the 33-year-old could still help his country to glory in Qatar this winter.

He has confirmed that he is in talks with Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni over joining their backroom staff for the tournament.

“I want to go to the World Cup,” Aguero said (via ESPN). “I spoke to Scaloni. He called me… the lads as well. We are looking to have a meeting this week and see what can be done.

Man City willing to pay €100m for 15 year old Brazil sensation Endrick? Manchester City are ready to sign 15 year old Endrick from Palmeiras for 100 million

“There is the idea that I could be a part of the backroom staff. If I go, I would be able to be with the players and be in the training sessions.”

Sergio Aguero reached 101 caps for Argentina during his playing days, registering 41 goals. He featured in the 2014 World Cup final defeat to Germany, during which Mario Gotze got the winning goal.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Man City superstar ‘could leave’

Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva has been tipped to leave City for a dream destination this summer by reports in the European media.

There have been reports that Silva could sign an extension to his City contract, which runs until 2025.

But now, the idea of an exit has resurfaced once more. According to Calciomercato, Silva could leave City in the summer. And the report even claims to know his dream destination: Real Madrid.

La Liga has always seemed like Silva’s likeliest exit route if he is to leave City. He has never played for a Spanish club before, but the lure of a club of Real Madrid’s stature will always appeal to top players.

Of course, Silva is already at a very successful club. But he may still have ambitions of testing himself in Spain with a European powerhouse.

Real look on course to win La Liga this season, since they sit top of the table by six points after 25 games. Therefore, Silva could be switching one potential champion for another.

READ MORE: Change in approach for Erling Haaland transfer saga gives Man City timely edge over rivals