Manchester City have moved ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign Jagiellonia Białystok’s 17-year-old sensation Oskar Pietuszewski, TEAMtalk understands, with his price tag confirmed by sources.

Interest is ramping up in the 17-year-old midfielder as the January window looms, as he garners a reputation as one of Poland’s most complete teenage talents in years.

We reported last month how Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City have sent senior scouts to watch Pietuszewski in action on multiple occasions this season, and the three clubs have been hugely impressed.

Pietuszewski has dazzled in the Ekstraklasa (Polish first tier) this season, notching three goals and two assists in 16 appearances.

Primarily a left winger with the versatility to operate as a holding midfielder or across the forward line, his explosive pace, technical finesse, and clinical finishing have drawn comparisons to elite prospects.

Scouts praise his ability to dictate play from deep or burst forward, making him an intriguing fit for Pep Guardiola’s possession-based system at City, where depth in midfield remains a priority amid injury concerns.

Man City’s interest intensified after dispatching their head of emerging talent to Poland multiple times this season – joining Arsenal and Chelsea in holding preliminary discussions with Pietuszewski’s representatives.

Man City sense Phil Foden repeat with Polish talent

Sources indicate the three Premier League giants have been informed a they are required to pay minimum of €15m (£13m) for Pietuszewski, a figure that could escalate with performance bonuses and shatter Jagiellonia’s outgoing transfer record.

The teenager’s contract runs until 2027 without a release clause, empowering the Polish side to demand top dollar.

Born in Bialystok, Pietuszewski rose through Jagiellonia’s academy, breaking into the senior squad last season.

His international breakthrough came with four goals in six caps for Poland’s Under-21s, underscoring his rapid ascent.

While open to a Premier League move, Pietuszewski prioritizes pathways to first-team minutes—a factor that could sway him toward Arsenal’s youth integration or Man City’s academy pipeline.

European rivals like Ajax, PSV, Lille, Bologna, and even Barcelona have scouted him, but the English trio hold the edge.

Sources suggest Pietuszewski will stay at Jagiellonia until summer unless an irresistible offer arrives, fueling speculation of a mid-season coup.

For Man City, securing him could echo past successes with young gems like Phil Foden, bolstering their long-term midfield options in a competitive title race.

