Manchester City are aiming to sign Florian Wirtz and Hugo Larsson from the Bundesliga this summer, while three top stars who cost a combined £176million could depart, according to a trusted German reporter.

Various outlets have confirmed that Pep Guardiola wants to engineer a rebuild at Man City in the summer. The process began in January when four new players – Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov – arrived, though it is far from over.

The squad has achieved legendary status among City fans after an insane amount of trophies in recent years, though it needs reinvigorating with younger players.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has analysed five of the big transfers City could be involved in later this year.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he states that City are ‘seriously considering’ deals for Wirtz and Larsson as part of their ‘squad overhaul’.

The Citizens have identified Wirtz as the successor to Kevin De Bruyne in the No 10 position.

Central midfielder Larsson, meanwhile, could replace Ilkay Gundogan in Guardiola’s setup.

Speculation that City will swoop for Bayer Leverkusen ace Wirtz has been ramping up in recent weeks.

On March 25, Plettenberg revealed that the playmaker will make a decision on his future ‘soon’.

Leverkusen hope to tie him down to a new contract which includes a release clause, though they are well aware of interest from City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Some reports in the Spanish press have claimed Wirtz will cost as much as £125m. However, Plettenberg insists that his price tag is slightly lower, at €120-130m (up to £109m).

City are also ready to step up their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt star Larsson by entering official talks for him.

Larsson is eager to make the switch to the Etihad and is valued at £50m by Frankfurt.

However, City will need to beat Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Hotspur and several of Frankfurt’s Bundesliga rivals to his capture.

Plettenberg’s update also provides information on which big names might leave City at the end of the season.

Gundogan, De Bruyne and Jack Grealish are all in line to potentially move on.

Gundogan’s decision ‘could be made late in the process’, suggesting he will evaluate his game time right up until the end of the campaign before committing to a new contract or leaving.

READ NEXT 🌐 Man City set Erling Haaland injury timeline with striker to see specialist

Gundogan, De Bruyne and Grealish all tipped for exits

Gundogan and De Bruyne are both currently out of contract in June.

It has been suggested that De Bruyne is willing to accept a reduced role in order to pen a one-year extension, though City are concerned about his recent injury record.

This explains why they are ready to go all out to snare Wirtz from Leverkusen.

Unlike Gundogan and De Bruyne, Grealish’s deal lasts until summer 2027. However, the Englishman has fallen out of favour this term and Guardiola is searching for a new left winger to replace him.

Grealish cost City a whopping £100m, De Bruyne £55m and Gundogan £21m. The latter did spend a season at Barcelona before returning to the Etihad on a free transfer last summer.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are interested in Grealish, while Tottenham Hotspur are also in the frame.

San Diego FC recently confirmed that they have held talks with De Bruyne’s camp about a move to Major League Soccer. But the Belgian’s wage demands mean he is currently out of their price range, which could result in a switch to Saudi Arabia instead.

It remains to be seen where Gundogan will go next. What is clear though is that this summer will be the end of an era at City.

Man City news: ‘Legal warfare’ claim; Chelsea goalkeeper tussle

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that City’s FFP case could result in ‘legal warfare’ involving several Premier League sides.

The league is facing a ‘crazy situation’ where numerous clubs might launch compensation claims of their own depending on the verdict City face.

City are looking to replace Ederson this summer and hold interest in Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

But Chelsea have joined the race for the 6ft 8in stopper, who has made the most saves in Serie A this term.

QUIZ: Biggest sales 2014-2024