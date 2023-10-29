Man City set staggering Kalvin Phillips price tag, as clear favourite named from Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa, West Ham

The stunning fee Manchester City will command for Kalvin Phillips has been revealed, and one club in particular from Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham will have no reservations about paying it, per a report.

Phillips, 27, was a £42m signing from Leeds United back in the summer of 2022. The holding midfielder was a regular England starter at the time and the belief was he’d challenge Rodri for starts in Man City’s engine room.

However, Phillips’ career at the Etihad remains stuck in second gear. His entire time with the club to date has produced just 760 minutes of action on the field.

A January exit – likely via the loan route – has been heavily touted. According to the Mirror, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa, West Ham and Italian giant Juventus are all in the mix.

Phillips had initially hoped to win Pep Guardiola over and as such, an exit in the off-season did not take shape. That was despite Man City reportedly being willing to sell the midfielder for £40m at the time.

However, per the latest from the Mirror, Man City hope to capitalise on the mass interest in Phillips and actually turn a profit on the player.

READ MORE: The most valuable players in the Premier League: Arsenal and Manchester City stars dominate the list

Man City gunning for £8m profit

It’s claimed City will now demand a round £50m figure for Phillips. A transfer of that size would see City make an £8m profit on a player who’s barely kicked a ball since signing.

TEAMtalk understands contact between Newcastle and Phillips’ camp has already been made. The Magpies are hunting a midfield addition on the back of Sandro Tonali’s 10-month suspension for breaching betting regulations.

The Mirror also point to St. James’ Park as being Phillips’ likely next destination in their piece. They state that of Philips’ many suitors, it’s Newcastle who won’t be put off by having to pay £50m for Phillips.

A loan move still looks the likeliest outcome when the winter window opens. However, Man City may insist on including an option or obligation to buy worth £50m.

The Mirror also claimed it has begun to dawn on Philips that he does not have a future at the Etihad.

Their article concluded: ‘Phillips is now ready to move on in a bid to protect his place in Gareth Southgate ’s squad for next summer’s European Championships’.

DON’T MISS: Huge Man City exit accelerates, with ‘jaw-dropping’ offer readied after initial talks begin