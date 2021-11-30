The surprise name of former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has emerged as a contender to become the next permanent manager of Manchester United, claims a report.

Mancini, 57, was at the helm in the blue half of Manchester when City famously snatched the league title away from United in 2012. The Red Devils lost out to their near neighbours on goal difference as Mancini delivered City’s first top flight title since 1968.

Since then, Mancini went on to manage in Turkey, Italy and Russia before landing the Italian national team position in 2018.

Mancini guided Italy to glory at Euro 2020, though according to the Telegraph, a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Manchester United recently installed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the campaign. At that point, the German is expected to move upstairs into a consultancy role.

That will leave the door ajar for an elite level coach, with Mauricio Pochettino emerging as the early favourite.

However, the Telegraph exclusively revealed Mancini is now a shock contender to take the reins.

Italy situation could present Mancini opening

Firstly, they acknowledge his former ties with City are a complication. Nonetheless, he will come under ‘careful consideration’ by Old Trafford chiefs pending his situation with Italy.

Italy must navigate the World Cup qualification play-offs in March in order to qualify for the Qatar 2022. Beating North Macedonia in the semi-finals would appear straight forward, though Portugal could loom in the final round.

Manchester United's 'confidence' in Erling Haaland pursuit Manchester United have renewed confidence that they can win the transfer battle for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, following the deal to bring Ralf Rangnick to the club, with more news on Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek.

Failure to qualify would present United with an opening and a return to England is stated to ‘appeal’ to Mancini.

At present, he is noted to be fully committed to Italy and holds a ‘lucrative’ contract running until 2026.

Nevertheless, United will conduct their due diligence and if the opportunity arises, Mancini may wind up in the Old Trafford dugout next season.

Ralf Rangnick’s 18 games in charge against Klopp, Tuchel and the wildly contrasting statistics

Rangnick say final on £28m transfer

Manchester United are weighing up whether to push through a January deal for an England star, with new interim manager Rangnick said to have the final say on the prospective £28m deal.

One player that has long been on United’s radar is Kieran Trippier. The Atletico Madrid full-back was on United’s wishlist over the summer. However, the LaLiga champions’ £28m asking price saw United back out of a potential deal.

Reports recently though claimed United had ‘now reached an agreement to bring Trippier to Old Trafford’.

As per AS, United are willing to meet Atletico’s price for the 31-year-old. They state director of football John Murtough has already agreed a contract for the England man on a reported two-and-a-half-year deal.

They report that Diego Simeone doesn’t want to lose Trippier. However, the player’s desire to return to his native north-west will see the deal pushed through. As a result, Atleti will make a handsome profit on the side.

Trippier is also reportedly being chased by Newcastle United but only has eyes for the Red Devils.

Now, AS reports that the agreement between United and Atletico remains in place for Trippier. And while Solskjaer is no longer at the wheel, Rangnick will be given the final say on the agreement. As such, the decision on Trippier’s future very much lies in the German’s hands.

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd respond as Rangnick offered ‘wildcard’ Barcelona swap deals