Manchester City are edging closer to the signing of Juventus star Douglas Luiz as the Brazilian ‘wants’ the transfer, though Nottingham Forest have reportedly entered the frame.

Man City are on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder who can help them in the second half of the season until Rodri recovers from his ACL injury. City have not been their usual imperious selves without Rodri, having fallen out of the Premier League title race and also put themselves at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League.

Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva are two supremely talented midfielders, but they simply cannot provide the protection that Rodri gives to the City defence.

In order to fill this gap, City are weighing up a deal to re-sign Luiz, who could leave Juventus after just six months in Turin.

According to Brazilian source Bolavip, City have been given encouragement to sign Luiz as the 26-year-old ‘wants a transfer’ back to the Etihad.

It is now up to City chiefs to thrash out a deal with their Juve counterparts. There will certainly need to be some negotiation as City are aiming for a straight loan, whereas Juve want either a sale or a loan with an obligation to buy.

In a shock twist, Pep Guardiola’s side must watch out for Premier League high-flyers Forest in this particular transfer chase.

The report adds that Luiz is also open to a switch to the City Ground, having been impressed by Forest’s stunning form under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Plus, Forest are supposedly ‘willing to make a large investment’ to sign the Brazil star, which suggests they are more open to a permanent transfer than City.

Crucially, though, Luiz is likely to prioritise a move to City, given their standing as one of the best sides in the world.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal target travels to London as Arteta ‘fights’ Man City for genius signing

Man City plot Douglas Luiz reunion

Luiz would be a solid option for Guardiola as he proved himself to be a great Prem performer during his time at Aston Villa.

The deep-lying playmaker left Villa for Juve in a €50million (£42m / $52.1m) deal in June.

This report follows claims on Saturday that City have had an opening loan proposal for Luiz ‘rejected’ by Juve as they hold out for a permanent exit.

Luiz is not the only Juve star City are interested in, as they are also spying left-back Andrea Cambiaso for a summer move.

In terms of midfield alternatives to Luiz, City have been credited with interest in both Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.

Both of those deals will be tough to complete, however. Bayern are pushing to extend Kimmich’s contract, while Newcastle view Tonali as untouchable.

City have already brought in Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush in the January transfer window.

Man City transfers: Conflicting reports on winger; McAtee doubt

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty surrounding the future of City forward Jeremy Doku.

Reports in the Catalan press claim that Doku has offered his services to Barcelona on loan, as he is frustrated at his lack of game time under Guardiola.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri, though, has responded by stating that the winger’s agents have denied such claims.

Bayer Leverkusen have acted on their interest in City starlet James McAtee, but it is unclear whether the transfer will go through in the next few days.

Leverkusen have approached City to see if they can sign McAtee on an immediate loan with an option to buy ready for this summer.

But City already have six players loaned out, with FIFA rules stating one of them must be recalled before McAtee can secure a temporary switch to the Bundesliga.

QUIZ – higher or lower?