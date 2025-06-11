Manchester City have announced the signing of Tijjani Reijnders on a five-year deal and for an initial fee of £46.5m – while the player has explained his reasons for moving to the Etihad, and with a journalist explaining why he will thrive under Pep Guardiola.

After a disappointing season by their usual high standards, Manchester City could only manage a third-place finish in the Premier League and also finished trophyless for only the second time under the legendary coach. But those who know Guardiola understand that he does not like settling for second best, and big efforts to revive their fortunes have now been made.

And ahead of the Club World Cup, City have shown their intent by completing four transfers inside four days, with Netherlands star Reijnders joining Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli in signing on the dotted line.

Having paid a combined €130m (£110.2m) for all four players, City’s business has won plenty of acclaim, especially given Liverpool have just agreed to spend a fee rising to €150m (£127m, $172m) for Florian Wirtz.

The good news for City is that Reijnders has signed in time to feature in the upcoming Club World Cup and will be eligible to make his debut for his new club on 18 June against Wydad FC.

“I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City,” Reijnders told the official Man City website.

“City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles, and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years.

“It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years and it’s an inspiration to follow in their footsteps.

“I am really looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do.”

While City are yet to confirm what shirt Reijnders has taken, his previous number (14) at Milan has been taken by January recruit Nico Gonzalez, with sources suggesting the Dutchman is likely to opt for the No.21 jersey at the Etihad.

Man City told Reijnders will thrive under Guardiola

Welcoming the player to the Etihad, the club’s new sporting director Hugo Viana commented: “We are very happy that Tijjani has joined us, and we’re excited for him to join Pep’s squad.

“He arrives here with extensive top-level experience in Europe, both at club level as well as on the international stage with the Netherlands.

“Tijjani adds extra energy, composure and creativity to our midfield and working with Pep and our coaches will only see him go from strength to strength.”

With Kevin De Bruyne leaving a hole in the City midfield and with Ilkay Gundogan not nearly as effective during his second spell at the Etihad, it was imperative that Guardiola added another dimension to his engine room.

And Reijnders, who turns 27 in July, is viewed as the man to help alter that dynamic, having ended last season with 10 goals and four assists in Serie A. Only one player in his position, Napoli’s Scott McTominay (16), had more goal involvements.

Reijnders was also ranked ninth for forward passes in Serie A this season, and was fifth for through-balls and carrying the ball.

“He will slot in very well at City, he runs a lot, he’s very willing to improve and he will love working with Guardiola,” Italian football journalist Daniele Verri told BBC Sport.

“He improved a lot since his first season at AC Milan.”

Tijjani Reijnders profile

By Samuel Bannister

In a fairly turbulent season for AC Milan, Tijjani Reijnders has been a shining light.

The Dutch midfielder arrived in Italy when Milan bought him from AZ in 2023. He was largely playing as a no.8 in the Eredivisie, but has adapted his game over time in Serie A.

Reijnders played 50 times in his debut season with Milan, variably as a holding midfielder, box-to-box player or no.10.

He has operated in all those roles again this season, but his best form has arguably been when supporting the striker in an attacking midfield role. Indeed, it’s no coincidence that his goal tally has greatly increased – even in an inconsistent Milan side.

Able to burst into the box, Reijnders has good timing and movement, as well as the finishing touch. While his goalscoring rate has caught the eye, Reijnders makes plenty of key passes.

Reijnders could improve with his ball-winning ability, which is another reason why he may be better suited to an attacking midfield berth. That said, he outlined in October 2024 that his preferred role is as a box-to-box no.8, where he can combine all of his abilities.

By the start of the 2025-26 season, Reijnders will be 27 years old – an age that usually represents a player’s prime. With the progress he has been making at Milan, he seems on track for it to be a peak point of his career.