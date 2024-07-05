Manchester City are at risk of losing Kevin de Bruyne and Ederson with clubs from Saudi Arabia plotting mega-money moves for the duo, TEAMtalk understands.

Saudi Pro League sides are ready to spend huge sums again this summer to lure some of Europe’s biggest names to the Gulf State.

De Bruyne would certainly be a statement signing for the SPL. Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that the midfielder has ‘verbally agreed on personal terms with Al-Ittihad.’

It’s understood that a delegation of Saudi’s PIF fund, along with the club’s representatives, have spoken to De Bruyne and his agents.

The Belgian international has ‘given his approval to the transfer’ and it is now up to Man City and Al-Ittihad to reach an agreement over a fee.

He has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Etihad and the Premier League champions would prefer to sell him for a big fee now, rather than lose him on a free transfer further down the line.

De Bruyne will certainly need replacing though. Despite facing injury problems, the 33-year-old still made 26 appearances last season, scoring six goals and making 18 assists in the process.

Man City ‘in talks’ over Ederson sale

De Bruyne’s departure would leave a gaping hole at the centre of Man City’s team but losing goalkeeper Ederson on top of him would leave a second major gap to fill.

Sources have exclusively told Galetti that Ederson agreed personal terms with Al-Nassr on Wednesday.

Man City and the Saudi side are now ‘in talks’ over a transfer fee for the Brazilian shot-stopper and Pep Guardiola is ‘open’ to letting him go for the right price.

Ederson is under contract at the Etihad until 2026 so the Cityzens are under no immediate pressure to sell their shot-stopper.

However, reports suggest that the Cityzens will demand a fee in excess of £30m for Ederson, who, like De Bruyne, remains a key part of their squad.

Ederson joined City back in 2017 and has made 332 appearances for the English champions – winning 17 major trophies in the process, including six league titles.

It was claimed last month that he started ‘acting strangely’ after he was hooked for Stefan Ortega in the penultimate Premier League match of the season, leading to speculation that his ‘head may have been turned.’

With contract terms with Al-Nassr now agreed, everything points towards him making the switch to Saudi in the coming weeks.

Whether Man City agree to sell De Bruyne this summer, still remains to be seen.

