Manchester City could face competition from Manchester United for Atalanta star Charles de Ketelaere, TEAMtalk understands, with a bidding war between the rivals possible this summer.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is considered to be one of the best players in his position in Europe and has been on Man City’s radar for two years.

Sources state that Man City have an ‘extensive file’ on the Belgian international and have shortlisted him as a potential option to replace Kevin De Bruyne.

Atalanta view De Ketelaere as a key player. They signed him permanently last summer after an initial loan from AC Milan. Despite rival interest from the Premier League, he chose to stay at Atalanta.

TEAMtalk understands that this summer could be different, however, as his performances in the Serie A and Champions League have drawn more attention.

Scouts from Man City have been in attendance to watch his impressive performances, but sources say that Man Utd are also keeping close tabs on his situation.

De Ketelaere, who has played eight times alongside De Bruyne for Belgium, has notched 11 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

READ MORE: Real Madrid suffer BIG blow with star defender ‘out of the equation’ for Man City clash, as Pep Guardiola sends warning

Man City ramp up De Bruyne replacement hunt

We understand that ‘multiple’ other Premier League sides are tracking De Ketelaere, as well as Man City and Man Utd, but they are yet to be named by sources as the interest is at its early stages.

The youngster’s asking price is not expected to be too extravagant but AC Milan do have a 10% sell on clause which may drive up the value of any deal.

Man City anticipate a big summer window as Pep Guardiola looks to rebuild his squad with fresh faces all over the pitch.

They brought in talented forward Omar Marmoush in January, who bagged his first hattrick at the weekend, and also signed three young centre-backs in Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah, along with talented midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

Man City outspent any other European club in January and believe they will be very active again in the summer despite the 130 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s PSR (Profitability and Sustainability) rules hanging over them.

De Bruyne, 33, is out of contract at the end of the season and is unlikely to sign an extension, meaning he’ll be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

Replacing the Belgian midfielder will no doubt be one of the toughest assignments for Man City’s soon-to-be new sporting director, Hugo Viana.

Man City round-up: Dybala linked, Real Madrid ace wanted

Meanwhile, reports from Spain have claimed that Man City have looked at Roma star Paulo Dybala as a potential cut-price replacement for De Bruyne.

City’s interest in Dybala has been ‘sparked’ by his bargain release clause, which will reactivate in July.

The Argentina international can be signed that month for just €12million (£10m / $12.6m).

Dybala joined Roma in July 2022 following the expiry of his Juventus contract, but he wanted to remain in control of his future – hence the cut-price exit clause.

So far, no club has poached Dybala from Roma, but that could change this summer.

In other news, Man City are reportedly considering a big-money swoop for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who also has interest from Saudi Arabia.

Spanish source Relevo state that the Cityzens still hold concrete interest in Rodrygo – after being linked with the Brazilian in the past.

DON’T MISS: Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025: Man Utd flying high, Liverpool near the bottom

Man City transfer quiz: Higher or lower?