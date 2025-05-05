Morgan Gibbs-White stance on Man City move revealed as Real Madrid, Bayern fight for Florian Wirtz

Manchester City have had to switch their focus to Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White as Florian Wirtz will not be arriving in England this summer, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Premier League sides are now aggressively attacking the market and want to secure their key signings as early as possible to beat competition to the punch. However, there will be disappointment surrounding one of the world’s most coveted players in Wirtz.

Premier League clubs are starting to back away from the Bayer Leverkusen star and leave the race to European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Manchester City have been long-term admirers of Wirtz but have pivoted and are working hard to bring in Gibbs-White from Forest instead.

TEAMtalk can reveal the Englishman is very keen to make the move and Forest are aware of his intentions to leave this summer.

Forest hope to keep hold of Gibbs-White as he is one of their key players, but the reality is that this is unlikely and he will move on to play under Pep Guardiola next season. Talks are set to push on over the next week and City want him in place ready for this summer’s Club World Cup, which begins on June 14.

TEAMtalk understands that City were joined by Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in holding interest in Wirtz, but there was no real movement from the Premier League’s elite as the Germany international wants to continue playing under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

Florian Wirtz and Xabi Alonso could both join Real Madrid

This has put Real Madrid in a very strong position as Alonso is set to take over from Carlo Ancelotti next season and has already expressed his desire to bring the 22-year-old with him to Spain.

Sources state that Madrid have approved Wirtz’s potential signing, with an official move expected in the summer.

Sources have also revealed that the playmaker knew of the possibility to play for Madrid – widely regarded as the world’s biggest side – last summer and that is why he held off on a move until the end of this season.

The only real threat to Madrid is Bayern, who are pushing extremely hard to land the talented playmaker by offering huge sums of money. Bayern are also hoping his friendship with Jamal Musiala will pay dividends to bring him in this summer, but most sources expect him to move to Madrid.

Leverkusen are also extremely reluctant to sell him to Bayern as they are a direct league rival and it would only strengthen them further.

After learning they will be unable to snare Wirtz, City have been linked with a £60m swoop for Gibbs-White.

