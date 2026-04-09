Man City target surprise keeper reunion as James Trafford exit prospects accelerate – sources

Manchester City are exploring a move to bring highly-rated goalkeeper Pierce Charles back to the club, as speculation over James Trafford’s future grows, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Manchester, came through City’s academy before making the switch to Sheffield Wednesday at the age of 16.

Since then, his development has accelerated rapidly, with Charles now regarded as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Europe.

A full international with Northern Ireland, Charles remained with Wednesday during their recent financial turmoil, but with the club now facing League One football next season, interest in his services is intensifying.

We can reveal that several clubs are in the frame.

Coventry City are keen, as they prepare for the expected departure of loan goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, while Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and Newcastle United have all monitored Charles closely.

However, sources can reveal that Man City have now entered the picture.

Sources indicate that City are actively assessing their goalkeeping options ahead of the summer, with Trafford expected to move on and a firm target for Tottenham, as per my colleague Fraser Fletcher.

As a result, the club are looking to bring in a high-quality deputy to compete with and support Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Charles has emerged as a player of interest, with City conducting background checks on his situation and development. His familiarity with the club, combined with his rapid progress, makes him an appealing option as they reshape their goalkeeping department.

Sources, meanwhile, can also confirm that BlueCo are in the conversation. The ownership group are considering a move for Charles with a view to placing him at Strasbourg, where he could replace Mike Penders – who is set to return to Chelsea this summer as their new number one.

The young stopper is under contract at Sheffield Wednesday until 2027, but the club are expected to cash in on one of their most valuable assets this summer.

With Premier League clubs circling, City now firmly in the mix and BlueCo exploring their own pathway, Charles’s future is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing goalkeeping stories of the transfer window.

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