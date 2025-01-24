Manchester City are not giving up on Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso and plan to intensify contacts in the coming days before submitting an official offer, sources have informed TEAMtalk.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed to Etihad chiefs that Cambiaso is his No 1 target to strengthen the squad. The Italy international will be able to provide Josko Gvardiol with competition at left-back while also adding depth at right-back, with Kyle Walker poised to join AC Milan.

TEAMtalk can confirm City are willing to bid €60-65million (up to £55m / $68.3m) including add-ons for Cambiaso. Juventus, though, are holding firm and are demanding a minimum of €80m (£67.6m / $84.1m) to consider a deal.

After Wednesday’s damaging defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, City are considering waiting until after their next Champions League match against Club Brugge before putting their opening offer on the table.

Discussions between the two clubs are ongoing. But City also know that other sides are interested in Cambiaso for the summer, and delaying a move too much could be risky as it will not leave much time to negotiate with Juve, who would also need to find a possible replacement.

As it time passes it could get more complicated for City to complete this deal before the winter window closes on February 3.

Man City eyeing fourth January capture

City’s interest in Cambiaso was first revealed on January 10.

Last week, Juve boss Thiago Motta tried to end the speculation surrounding his player by labelling Cambiaso ‘untransferable’. Motta added that he has asked the Juve hierarchy to keep crucial stars such as the 24-year-old.

However, City will soon test Juve’s resolve by launching their first proposal.

It has been a busy window for the Citizens as they have already brought in defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis plus striker Omar Marmoush, spending around £126m (€149m / $157m) in the process.

Khusanov and Reis will bolster Guardiola’s backline, while Marmoush will help out Erling Haaland up front.

Marmoush talks versatility

After signing his new four-and-a-half-year contract with City, Marmoush outlined all the positions he can star in.

“I’ve played many positions. For the national team, I am playing left wing most of the time. At my former club, I was playing No 9, sometimes at 10 and also an eight,” he told club media.

“I’ve also played on the right wing, so I think I can play in all the positions, but I feel most comfortable behind the striker in the No. 10 position where the way to the goal is quicker – or shorter I should say – so I am comfortable in all positions. But wherever I play, I will always give my all to try and help the team.”

Haaland looks set to stay at City for the long run after penning a stunning new deal until summer 2034.

Alan Shearer expects the Norwegian to break his 260-goal Premier League record, though he thinks an exit will happen long before 2034.

The pundit said: “By the way, there’s absolutely no chance he’s staying at Man City for nine and a half years. Seriously, do you think he will?

“Nine and a half years, he’s going to be 34 years of age. I don’t see him being there…

“I’m not saying he won’t break the record, I’m pretty sure he will. And he’ll probably do it in five or six years.

“But he’s not going to be there nine and a half years.”

