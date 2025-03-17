Manchester City have cleared the way for Mateo Kovacic to leave the Etihad this summer, with sources revealing talks over a return to LaLiga are already underway – and the player City boss Pep Guardiola dreams of signing in his place have also come to light.

City are the four-time reigning champions but their grip on the English league crown will be relinquished this season after a season to forget at the Etihad. Some 22 points adrift in the title race, Manchester City face a battle to even secure their place in next season’s Champions League with the Cityzens currently sitting fifth and having suffered an unfamiliar nine defeats in 29 Premier League games so far this season.

As a result, Guardiola is expected to oversee a major squad overhaul this summer, with several high-profile players expected to leave.

With long-serving star Kyle Walker expected to finalise a permanent move to AC Milan and with big-name players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish also likely to be moved on, another name we can now confirm who will also likely be shown the door is experienced midfielder Kovacic.

The 108-times capped Croatia international will turn 31 in May and there have been signs of late that the pace of the Premier League is beginning to catch up on him. And while he has made 19 starts in the Premier League this season, totalling 1685 minutes in total, we can reveal the star is now expected to get the green light to depart this summer.

And we understand that Kovacic – a 2023 signing from Chelsea – is attracting strong interest from Atletico Madrid. Sources have informed us that the Spanish club has already taken concrete steps to explore a potential transfer and are already in contact with the player, having also made some preliminary indirect moves with the Cityzens as well.

Man City are open to selling Kovacic as part of their restructuring plans, and we’ve been informed they are asking for a negotiable fee of around €30m (£25.2m, $32.7m) to let him go.

City already know ideal replacement for Kovacic in midfield

Atletico Madrid for their part could look to make room in their midfield by sanctioning some exits of their own.

Diego Simeone sees the former Real Madrid and Inter man as a valuable addition, though will try to negotiate a lower transfer fee, leveraging City’s desire to radically change things for next season as a negotiating tool.

Kovacic’s deal at the Etihad Stadium runs to 2027.

Not surprisingly, Guardiola is already moving ahead of the summer window and has already lined up a possible replacement in midfield – and with his No.1 target already having been identified, as per sources.

And the name right at the very top of his shortlist is Ederson – the Brazilian midfielder of Atalanta, who we can reveal is now established as Guardiola’s priority target.

Despite fierce competition from Manchester United and Liverpool, City are determined to push ahead with a deal to sign the twice-capped Brazil international as an ideal fit for their playing style and a perfect foil for Rodri when the Spain star returns to full fitness and ACL surgery.

While it’s important to state City did sign Nico Gonzalez in January, Guardiola is understood to be hell-bent on adding another name to his midfield mix this summer.

And in addition to Ederson, reports from Spain claim the Cityzens have also identified Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a potential target – with the fee City must match to persuade the Spanish giants to sell.

And according to TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs, Guardiola is more likely to turn to players with Premier League experience than Camavinga.

As reported, Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes remains on Man City’s shortlist amid a verbal pact that could allow him to leave St James’ Park, even though the Brazilian is not agitating to leave Tyneside.

The other midfielder firmly on their radar is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

Elsewhere, we can also revealed last week how City are among a plethora of clubs tracking sublime 15-year-old Ecuadorian talent Johan Martinez, who has earned comparisons to PSG winger Ousmane Dembele.

