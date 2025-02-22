Manchester City remain hopeful of signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, and sources have informed TEAMtalk that a ‘verbal pact’ involving the player will help Pep Guardiola’s side.

Man City have long been admirers of Guimaraes as they view the Brazilian as one of the very best midfielders in the Premier League. City may have signed Nico Gonzalez as a short-term replacement for Rodri in January, but sources have told TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs that City still hope to add Guimaraes to their ranks, too.

Guimaraes had a £100million (€121m / $127m) release clause in his contract last summer, but no interested party activated it before it expired in June.

Jacobs has now revealed that Guimaraes is the only player Newcastle have negotiated a verbal pact with. The two parties have agreed that he can leave for around £85m (€103m / $108m) this summer if Newcastle miss out on Champions League qualification and a suitor in that tournament makes an offer.

City are generally regarded as the club showing the strongest interest in the 27-year-old. If Guardiola’s side qualify for the Champions League themselves, then they will stand a good chance of prising Guimaraes away from St James’ Park.

TEAMtalk confirmed that Guimaraes remains on City’s shortlist on February 7. Newcastle are plotting contract talks with Guimaraes to try and end the exit links for good, though it remains to be seen whether he will be open to such discussions.

Guimaraes views himself as a Champions League-level player and would likely be enticed by the opportunity to play under Guardiola, even if City are not at their best right now.

Guimaraes has already spoken with Man City boss

In November, the player admitted he has received praise from Guardiola before.

“I believe that at my club I am an idol and I have a lot of respect,” Guimaraes told reporters in Brazil.

“I am the captain of Newcastle and it is something that if you had asked me three years ago, my biggest dream would have been to play in the Premier League. Playing, being an idol, being captain is something wonderful. I really like Newcastle.

“Of course, having Manchester City’s suggestions shows that I am at a high level, but it was nothing more than suggestions.

“I know that Guardiola likes my football, it is normal to have great coaches who admire your football. We have spoken once, I praised his work, he praised my work, but it was nothing more than that.”

Update on Guardiola’s Man City future; Isak latest at Newcastle

Meanwhile, it is not guaranteed that Guardiola will see out the next two years of his contract amid his stressful situation at City.

A report has revealed that City will not stand in Guardiola’s way if the 54-year-old decides he wants to leave at the end of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Guimaraes’ team-mate Alexander Isak has also been heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly decided he would rather Arsenal sign Isak than Benjamin Sesko, but the Sweden ace will cost a whopping £120m.

