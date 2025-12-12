TEAMtalk sources close to Manchester City have revealed their stance on a potential sale of Erling Haaland, with Real Madrid circling amid a results crisis and a dilemma over Xabi Alonso’s future.

Los Blancos manager Alonso is under serious pressure. The 2-1 defeat at home to the Cityzens on Wednesday has put him in further danger of the sack. A failure to beat Alaves on Sunday would almost certainly spell the end for the coach.

Haaland, 25, scored from the penalty spot in Man City’s win over Madrid – his 21st goal in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

Madrid are undoubtedly in a crisis, as Alonso fights to turn around the season and quash the noise surrounding his future at the club.

There have been suggestions that Madrid could move for Haaland at the end of this season – and insiders have admitted it would not be a surprise to see them make a significant signing at the end of the term if they need to change the atmosphere around the club.

The LaLiga giants have superstar attackers such as Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo in their ranks, but they are keen to add a new centre-forward.

Haaland has been heavily linked with a switch to the Bernabeu, but with his contract running until 2034, luring him from the Etihad could prove to be an extremely difficult task.

Man City confident amid Haaland speculation

Sources state that Man City seem convinced that Haaland is not in a moment when he is looking to make the switch to Madrid – and that he will stick with Pep Guardiola into the final season of his reign at the Etihad.

Barcelona have also been linked, and they are also on the hunt for a new forward as they look to bring in a successor to Robert Lewandowski, who is now 37.

However, equally, sources believe that Barca are not in a strong enough position to lure him away at this stage.

Everything points towards Haaland staying with Man City at this stage, especially if Guardiola sticks around for another two campaigns, as per his contract.

“Tell me one club for which it wouldn’t be a dream to have Erling Haaland? I understand that it’s a dream for Barcelona to want him. If he weren’t with us, it would also be a dream for City,” Guardiola said in October.

“What’s going to happen? Honestly, I don’t know. He has a long contract here; I think he’s doing very well, scoring a lot of goals, always trying to improve, always creating more chances to score.

“I don’t think Erling is stupid enough to sign something he doesn’t intend to fulfill. That’s for sure. But in football, who knows what the future will bring?”

