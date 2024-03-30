Star Man City ‘absolutely’ want to sell emerges as new Saudi target, with Euro giant lagging behind

It is not guaranteed that Joao Cancelo will join Barcelona permanently this summer, with Saudi Pro League chiefs reportedly eager to sign the Manchester City outcast.

Cancelo established himself as one of the deadliest attacking full-backs in the world under Pep Guardiola after joining Man City from Juventus in August 2019. The Portugal star was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in both 2021 and 2022, helping Guardiola’s side win league titles in both of those campaigns.

However, Cancelo became frustrated when Guardiola started to rotate him during the 2022-23 season, which saw him leave for Bayern Munich on loan in January 2023.

Cancelo secured another move away from City last summer, joining Barcelona on loan.

So far, the full-back has made 32 appearances for Xavi’s side, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

Last week, Barca president Joan Laporta confirmed that he is planning to sign loanees Cancelo and Joao Felix again this summer. Although, Laporta is unsure whether that will happen through a permanent move or another loan.

As per an update from Spanish outlet Sport, Laporta and Barca will face competition for Cancelo from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal hold ‘strong interest’ in signing the 29-year-old. They feel they can disrupt Barca’s transfer plans by sending Cancelo a far better contract proposal and offering City more money.

Man City player ‘tempted’ by Saudi offer

While Cancelo is thoroughly enjoying his spell at Barca, there is a good chance he will be ‘tempted’ by Al-Hilal’s advances.

A switch to the Middle East would see Cancelo follow in the footsteps of former City team-mates Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez, who have joined Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli respectively.

Joining Al-Hilal would allow Cancelo to play alongside big-name stars such as Neymar, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The report adds that City ‘absolutely prioritise’ the sale of Cancelo, despite him being a top-class star. This makes sense as the player and Guardiola do not see eye-to-eye.

In a recent interview with the Portuguese press, Cancelo denied claims that he reacted poorly when being left out of the starting eleven at the Etihad.

“Lies were told. I’ve never been a bad team-mate for them and you can ask either (Nathan) Ake or Rico (Lewis). I don’t have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that’s the manager’s opinion,” he said.

“I stayed because it’s not true. I think Man City were a bit ungrateful to me when they said that, because I was a very important player in the years I was there.

“I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans and I always gave everything. I remember a time when I was robbed and attacked and the next day I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal.

“These are things you don’t forget, I left my wife and daughter alone at home, terrified. People will only remember this because Mister Guardiola has much more power than me when he says something and I prefer to keep to myself.

“I prefer to know that I am telling the truth, I feel fulfilled with what I did. I am a transparent person, I never lie. Life goes on and I wish everything goes well, because while I was there I enjoyed my football and the team. They remain the favourite team to win the Champions League.”

