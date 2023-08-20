Man City star greenlights own exit after incredible contract details emerge with official buyers

Aymeric Laporte has told Al-Nassr he will be joining them after they already agreed to buy him from Manchester City, according to reports.

On Wednesday, Man City were reported to have accepted an offer from Al-Nassr for Laporte, who has fallen down the pecking order for Pep Guardiola’s side in recent months. Now, it would appear that personal terms have also been sorted out.

According to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, Laporte has ‘officially’ said ‘yes’ to joining Al-Nassr on Sunday. A contract until 2026 is waiting for him in Saudi Arabia.

By signing it, he will earn approximately €25m per year, which is the equivalent of around £411,000 per week.

Other sources such as Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano have followed up Aouna’s reveal by confirming Laporte is on the verge of joining Al-Nassr, where he will become a teammate of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Alex Telles.

According to Romano, the transfer fee Al-Nassr will be paying to Man City is worth more than €20m (above £17m). The Italian journalist has suggested Laporte’s salary could be closer to £300,000 per week, with negotiations ongoing but now at their final and most advanced stages.

Laporte will be leaving Man City after five-and-a-half years. His spell at the Etihad Stadium has included 180 appearances and five Premier League titles.

Man City moving on without Laporte

Laporte’s importance to Man City has decreased further this summer, though, following the signing of another left-footed centre-back in the shape of Josko Gvardiol.

Now, at the age of 29, Laporte is ready to leave European football for the first time in his club career, all set to embark on a lucrative new challenge in the Middle East.

He will become the second player Man City have sold to a Saudi Pro League side this summer after Riyad Mahrez went to Al-Ahli in July.

It now looks like Laporte’s last appearance for Man City was as a substitute in their 3-0 win over Burnley on the opening day of this Premier League season.

Without him, Man City will continue to rely on Gvardiol and Nathan Ake as their left-footed centre-backs, and Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and John Stones as their right-sided options.

READ MORE: Man City prepare to trigger release clause for Cancelo replacement after adding extra incentive