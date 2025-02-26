Jamie Carragher has labelled Jeremy Doku ‘not good enough’ for Manchester City and urged Pep Guardiola to sign a new winger and right-back this summer.

There will be a changing of the guard at the Etihad this summer, with experienced stars such as Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic potentially in line to move on. Kyle Walker has already begun the process by moving to AC Milan on a loan-to-buy deal.

Man City signed Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in January and are preparing for a big summer too as Guardiola looks to revamp his squad.

Guardiola is desperate to get City back in the mix for major honours such as the Premier League and Champions League, but there is still a lot of work to do.

The 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday left City 20 points behind the league leaders with a game in hand.

Left winger Doku breezed past Trent Alexander-Arnold on a host of occasions in that game but had no end product.

Carragher has now discussed City’s transfer plans and told Guardiola to replace Doku.

“I think looking at where Man City need to improve, right-back will be a big area,” the pundit said on The Overlap.

“Watching the game against Liverpool, I think of Doku – he caused Trent problems but he’s not good enough for Man City.

“Savinho has had a good season and looks a good player but when you think of the wingers like [Leroy] Sane, [Raheem] Sterling and [Riyad] Mahrez, I think they’re lacking real great wide players right now.”

Man City team ‘needs looking at’

On City’s struggles, fellow pundit Paul Scholes added: “This season it’s been a real problem keeping clean sheets.

“The back four has been changing all the time and I’m not sure the goalkeeper has been as good. There’s definitely areas in the team which need looking at.”

Kevin De Bruyne has been tipped to leave City alongside the likes of Walker and Silva this summer as his contract is winding down.

Recent reports have suggested he is ‘close’ to joining San Diego FC in Major League Soccer. However, TEAMtalk understands that this is not actually the case, as talks between De Bruyne’s camp and San Diego have stalled.

The race for the attacking midfielder is open. The Saudis remain on De Bruyne’s trail but are braced for him to reject them, while a one-year contract extension at City is still possible.

Man City transfers: Second Newcastle target; winger tussle

Bruno Guimaraes is not the only Newcastle United ace City are interested in, as they have also been named as potential suitors for Tino Livramento.

City are tracking both Livramento and Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso as they look to sign Walker’s replacement at right-back.

Separate reports claim City are prepared to rival Manchester United for the capture of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

The Portugal star is described as an ‘ideal’ player to give Guardiola’s forward line a ‘boost’.

