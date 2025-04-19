There has been a double update on Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva, with the Portuguese seemingly eyeing a big summer move to Barcelona.

Silva has been linked with a Man City exit in several recent transfer windows as he has weighed up a move to one of numerous European giants who are interested in his services. The midfielder is thought to be keen on a new challenge after helping Pep Guardiola’s side to win a host of silverware including the Champions League, six Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

While no transfer has materialised previously, it is thought that Silva will depart the Etihad this summer as part of Guardiola’s big revamp.

City aim to bring in multiple younger stars to re-energise the team, and 30-year-old Silva could be among those to make way.

As per Todo Fichajes, Barcelona have been unsuccessful in signing Silva for two years, but he now seems ‘increasingly tied’ to the Catalan giants.

A deal is ‘more feasible than ever’ as Silva’s City contract allegedly includes a release clause ‘specifically for Barcelona’.

This exit clause is worth €58million (£50m / $66m). Barca would be able to pay it in three instalments, helping their financial situation.

Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has a good relationship with the Barca hierarchy and has been in ‘constant contact’ over this potential transfer in recent weeks.

Bernardo Silva to join Barcelona over Benfica

A separate report from Catalan source Sport adds that Silva ‘wants to sign’ for the Blaugrana, despite there being a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia on the table.

City are ready to part ways with the top-class playmaker as his contract expires in June 2026 and there is little prospect of a renewal.

Barca were previously targeting a new winger such as Nico Williams, but they have since changed tactics and are now prioritising a No 10 such as Silva.

In recent days, Benfica have been tipped to re-sign Silva, who originally broke through at the Portuguese giants.

But Sport provide clarity on this prospective move, stating that Benfica are unable to meet his big wage demands currently.

Silva does one day want to retire at Benfica, though that will not be for at least two or three years.

The 100-cap international has been linked with Real Madrid too, though it seems more likely he will be playing under Hansi Flick if he finalises a switch to LaLiga.

Man City news: Midfield recruits eyed

City will need midfield reinforcements if the likes of Silva and Mateo Kovacic follow Kevin De Bruyne out of the Etihad this summer.

Recent reports state the Cityzens are ready to ‘attack’ for the signing of one of the best midfielders in Italy.

Guardiola is also on the lookout for a classy No 10 who can succeed from De Bruyne, and his preferred target will cost a total fee of €250m.

